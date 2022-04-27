Spiders' 20th anniversary salute: 2002 super regional team UR's best ever?

They scattered across the country, as former college teammates often do. Early next month, the members of the 2002 University of Richmond super regional baseball team will reconnect in a fitting full-force homecoming.

“As far as I know, every single guy on the team has made a commitment to come back,” said Vito Chiaravalloti, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound power-hitting first baseman from the 2002 Spiders.

Some members are traveling from the West Coast for the salute in conjunction with Richmond’s May 6-8 A-10 series against visiting George Mason. UR has invited all Spiders baseball alumni to join in the 20th-anniversary celebration of an elite crew.

Chiaravalloti, a New Jersey resident, played on numerous teams before that year, and several after, as a professional player 2003-10. He said he never experienced the same feeling of cohesion and confidence the 2002 Spiders had.

He called that 53-win season “magical, the way it all came together ... We genuinely cared about the success of each one of our teammates. I’m not saying we were all best friends, not saying that. But we were all tight.

“And we still keep in touch. We’re a very close group.”

A fool’s errand it is to declare the best team in Richmond baseball history, which started in 1915. The modern conversation must begin with the 2002 team, though coach Ron Atkins’ group did not win the A-10 championship in the Spiders’ first season as A-10 members.

George Washington captured the title in a best-of-three championship series at Pitt Field after UR went 22-2 in league regular-season competition.

“That for us was I think a really important wake-up call,” said Chiaravalloti.

The Spiders went to the NCAAs as an at-large qualifier and won its regional by beating Navy and Wake Forest (twice) in Winston-Salem, N.C. That sent them to the Nebraska super regional. UR split the first two games with the Cornhuskers. Chiaravalloti’s walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning before a crowd of 8,481 gave the Spiders a 6-2 victory that forced the deciding third game.

“What can you say about Vito Chiaravalloti? He has carried us all year,” Atkins, Richmond’s coach 1985-2007, said in postgame remarks.

Chiaravalloti batted .357 and hit 23 homers with a school-record 86 RBI.

Nebraska, before a school-record 8,569 fans, won the third game 11-6, ending UR’s season one victory shy of the College World Series.

Before joining the A-10 in that 2001-02 school year for mainly basketball reasons, the Spiders belonged to the Colonial Athletic Association, which in those days also included East Carolina, VCU, Old Dominion, William & Mary, James Madison, George Mason, and UNC Wilmington. In 2001, three CAA teams advanced to the NCAA tournament (ECU, VCU, champion W&M) and the league was ranked among the top five in the nation.

In 1999, the CAA was ranked by the NCAA as the third-best baseball league, behind the SEC and ACC. As far as baseball, the A-10 was a major step down.

Richmond’s players had signed on expecting to compete in the CAA and then face ACC opponents, and other teams, in weekday games.

“To be blatantly honest and somewhat blunt, we were all very disappointed, very disappointed, when they made the move to the Atlantic 10,” said Chiaravalloti.

Players stuck the conference shift in their back pockets and focused on becoming dominant in the A-10, according to Chiaravalloti.

On the 2002 All-A-10 first team, two of three pitchers and five of nine position players were Spiders. Several went on to play professionally, including right-hander Tim Stauffer, who pitched a decade in the big leagues, mostly for San Diego. He went 15-3, with a 1.54 ERA, for the 2002 Spiders as a sophomore.

Richmond finished 53-13.

“We had an edge, and we had a lot of talent,” said Chiaravalloti.

Richmond won the A-10 title in 2003, beating Massachusetts two straight in the championship series, and then was eliminated from the NCAAs in the Stanford regional. That 48-15 team was UR’s last NCAA qualifier.