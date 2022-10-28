Spiders' 800-mile trip to Maine? It's one of their easiest, logistically speaking.

Richmond is nearly 800 miles from Orono, Maine, where the University of Richmond plays Maine Saturday.

The Spiders haven’t traveled farther for a football game since the 1,300-mile journey in 2017 to meet Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas.

Yet this excursion to Maine, from a logistical standpoint, is one of the easier CAA Football road trips Richmond takes, according to sixth-year coach Russ Huesman.

“It’s actually a shorter trip than most of them when we get on the bus,” he said of the third UR-UM meeting in Orono since 2009. “These trips, when you can charter, they’re easier than a three-hour bus ride up north, whether it’s Delaware, whether it’s Villanova, whether it’s Towson. You can’t control the traffic. You get on a plane, you know you’re good to go.”

The Spiders’ charter flight from Richmond Friday afternoon arrives at Bangor International Airport 1:45 later. The hotel in which visiting teams stay while playing at Maine is connected to the airport, which is 8.9 miles from Orono.

“It’s going to be a way easier trip than going down to Hampton by a million miles,” said Huesman.

Speaking of last Saturday’s experience at HU, Huesman said, “It was tough getting in, tough getting out. Tough getting to the field, tough getting off the field … Credit to Hampton. People were there.”

Richmond’s 41-10 win at Hampton was the Pirates’ homecoming game, and campus was extremely crowded, and difficult to access for motorized vehicles. The Spiders spent Friday night in Williamsburg and in three buses were trying to get off of an I-64 East ramp and into the HU campus when the buses hit a line of cars attempting to do the same. This was shortly after 11 a.m., three hours before the 2 p.m. kickoff. The buses spent about 45 minutes in the line, essentially standing still.

“We actually had an escort, but he was stuck in traffic,” said Huesman.

The escort with flashing lights finally led the buses to Armstrong Stadium. Huesman pronounced the arrival delay no factor.

"They had a blast at Hampton, I’m telling you. If all homecomings could be that good, then I think that everybody would have homecoming every weekend of the season, because they were fired up," Huesman said. "It was a great atmosphere down there. It was fun. The people were fantastic.”

The Spiders aim to extend the defensive superiority they demonstrated in each of the last two weeks. Before holding HU to 10 points, Richmond defeated visiting Villanova 20-10.

“Getting used to playing,” Huesman said of his defensive players. “We had a bunch of guys that didn’t play a whole lot of snaps (prior to this season). The more you see things, the better you get ... They’re seeing more and more and kind of getting used to everything they’re seeing.

“I’ve just been pleased with where we are there.”

Notes: The UR-UM series is tied 14-14 ... Maine’s first-year coach is Jordan Stevens, a 2010 Maine grad … Weather in Orono, Maine, is projected as sunny with a high of 59 degrees and a light breeze.

The Black Bears have a pair of players from the Richmond area in defensive backs Benito Speight (Monacan High, Minnesota State Junior College), who’s started twice this season, and freshman reserve Nic Swanson (Glen Allen High).