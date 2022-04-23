Spiders acquire a third transfer, 3-point sniper Jason Roche from The Citadel

The University of Richmond filled its final men’s basketball scholarship Saturday in long-distance fashion.

Jason Roche, a 6-foot-5 180-pounder and 3-point specialist who was named Southern Conference rookie of the year this season, committed to the Spiders. The long-distance tag applies to more than Roche’s on-court knack. He’s from Berkeley, Calif., and spent a year at a Connecticut prep school before his lone season at The Citadel.

Roche entered the transfer portal on March 21, and had numerous options after averaging 13.2 points and setting a freshman record at The Citadel with 110 3-pointers. He shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range to rank first among Division I freshmen in 3-pointers per game (3.55, seventh nationally among all players). He also led the Southern Conference in minutes per game at 36.2.

Roche has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He had no scholarship offers coming out of his California high school, St. Mary’s. Roche then attended the Pomfret School in Connecticut, where he connected with recruiters from The Citadel.

After entering the transfer portal, Roche considered UR, Rice, Missouri, Pitt, St. Bonaventure, and Kansas State, among others. He visited Richmond last week.

The Citadel went 13-18 (6-12 in SoCon) and after the season had a coaching change. Ed Conroy replaced Duggar Baucom, the Bulldogs coach since 2015 and VMI’s former coach.

Baucom called Roche a “game-changing shooter,” and noted Roche’s quick release.

Roche becomes the third transfer to join UR since the season ended. The Spiders previously received commitments from 7-0, 260-pound Neal Quinn (Lafayette) and 6-7, 200-pound Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford). Each of those players has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Roche splashed in his first college game, scoring 27 at Pittsburgh in The Citadel’s 78-63 win on Nov. 9. He hit 8 of 14 from 3-point distance in that upset, one of the Bulldogs’ top victories in program history.

Roche’s commitment addresses a Richmond weakness heading into next season. The Spiders lost 3-point threats Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod from the 24-13 team (10-8 A-10) that won the A-10 championship and defeated Iowa in the NCAA tournament before losing to Providence.

In addition to Roche, Quinn and Bigelow, Richmond also adds 6-11 freshman Michael Walz, from Berwyn, Pa.