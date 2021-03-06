Spiders AD expresses support for Chris Mooney, says UR is open to NIT if considered

“Frankly, optimism was peaking when this season started, but ultimately after a series of stops-and-starts and ups-and-downs, we did not accomplish our goals or meet our high expectations for the program,” wrote Hardt. “This season has been exceptionally challenging for Spider men’s basketball due to the pandemic, a rash of key injuries and the overall unpredictable nature of the season.”

Forward Grant Golden played the last 3½ games with a broken finger. Guard Blake Francis, the team’s top scorer, did not play in the last 30 minutes of UR’s regular-season finale, a 76-73 loss to Saint Joseph’s, or the A-10 tournament loss because of a hip injury.

Starting guard Nick Sherod missed the season with a knee injury. Sixth man Connor Crabtree played in only a few early-season games before being diagnosed with a foot injury that kept him out the remainder of the year.

“Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than coach Mooney and the members of our program, and I share that frustration and disappointment,” Hardt wrote. “While this season did not produce the outcomes we expected, we remain committed and focused on our efforts to support and improve our men’s basketball program under coach Mooney’s continued leadership.”

In September, Mooney and the school agreed to a two-year extension. Mooney, in his 16th year at UR, is under contract through 2023-24. The Spiders were positioned to qualify for the 2020 NCAA tournament before it was canceled. They last went to the NCAA tournament in 2011, reaching the Sweet 16.