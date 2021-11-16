Spiders AD John Hardt, Russ Huesman will discuss year, program's direction at season's end

A broken right index finger suffered by sixth-year quarterback Joe Mancuso, a three-year starter, affected Richmond in losses at Virginia Tech (21-10), Elon (20-7) and James Madison (19-3). Mancuso returned for a 27-14 loss to Stony Brook on Oct. 23, but said he was not fully recovered in that defeat.

Spiders offense has significantly improved behind Mancuso since, and the team’s defense has been one of the CAA’s finest all season.

“This year is a little disappointing. We had higher expectations than where we are right now and I know there’s probably a lot of [CAA] coaches that feel the same way,” Huesman said Monday. “We didn’t get it done. No excuses. We needed to play better in a five-game stretch there, and we got outplayed and didn’t make some plays when we needed to.

“To have the three games under our belt here that we won [consecutively], and one more to play ... If we can get this one this week, I think it will make our players, coaches, feel a little bit better about this fall.”

A victory at W&M would give UR its first winning fall season since finishing 6-5 (4-4 CAA) in 2017, Huesman's first year.

UR went 4-7 (2-6 CAA) in 2018, and 5-7 (4-4 CAA) in 2019.