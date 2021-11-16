Spiders AD John Hardt, Russ Huesman will discuss year, program's direction at season's end

The University of Richmond concludes its football season Saturday at William & Mary, and an evaluation of the year and the program's direction will follow, according to the school's vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt.
Under fifth-year coach Russ Huesman, a former Richmond defensive coordinator, the Spiders are 23-25, with a 16-19 league record. None of his teams qualified for the FCS playoffs. With Huesman as coach, UR generally has been a middle-of-the-pack finisher in the CAA, recognized as one of the FCS' most challenging leagues top to bottom.
This season, UR is 5-5 (3-4 CAA) with a three-game winning streak that followed a five-game losing streak.
“With this being Capital Cup week, Coach Huesman and our entire Spider football program are completely focused on preparation for our rivalry game with William & Mary this weekend,” Hardt said Monday night.
“Once the season has concluded, Russ and I will sit down and meet as we do each year to discuss and assess the season as well as evaluate the direction of the program.”
When Huesman, 61, was introduced as UR's coach, the private school did not announce the length of his contract. He was hired in December of 2016. Hardt was named the school's AD about a year later.
The Spiders began the season with promise because of their experience. Injuries among offensive players were among the factors that led to execution issues.
A broken right index finger suffered by sixth-year quarterback Joe Mancuso, a three-year starter, affected Richmond in losses at Virginia Tech (21-10), Elon (20-7) and James Madison (19-3). Mancuso returned for a 27-14 loss to Stony Brook on Oct. 23, but said he was not fully recovered in that defeat.
Spiders offense has significantly improved behind Mancuso since, and the team’s defense has been one of the CAA’s finest all season.
“This year is a little disappointing. We had higher expectations than where we are right now and I know there’s probably a lot of [CAA] coaches that feel the same way,” Huesman said Monday. “We didn’t get it done. No excuses. We needed to play better in a five-game stretch there, and we got outplayed and didn’t make some plays when we needed to.
“To have the three games under our belt here that we won [consecutively], and one more to play ... If we can get this one this week, I think it will make our players, coaches, feel a little bit better about this fall.”
A victory at W&M would give UR its first winning fall season since finishing 6-5 (4-4 CAA) in 2017, Huesman's first year.
UR went 4-7 (2-6 CAA) in 2018, and 5-7 (4-4 CAA) in 2019.
Huesman is closing his fourth full Spiders season. UR and most FCS programs played an abbreviated spring-semester season this year after the 2020 fall schedule was canceled by the pandemic. The Spiders went 3-1 in the spring.
“We thought it would catapult us a little bit better in the fall,” said Huesman.
The Spiders advanced to the FCS playoffs and won at least one postseason game with coach Danny Rocco in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
Huesman, the Spiders' defensive coordinator on their 2008 FCS championship team, came from Chattanooga, his alma mater, where he coached for eight years. Huesman's Mocs went 36-16 (25-5 in Southern Conference) during his last four years, and made the playoffs in each of his final three seasons.
Dec. 15 opens the early-signing period for Division I football programs.
