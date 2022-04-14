Spiders add 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford, with two seasons of eligibility

The University of Richmond’s basketball roster changed again Thursday when 6-foot-7 Isaiah Bigelow joined the Spiders via transfer from Wofford.

Bigelow, a resident of Greensboro, N.C., averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Terriers team that went 19-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference. He started 16 games and scored 10 with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 31 minutes against Richmond in the Spiders’ 73-64 win at Wofford on Dec. 1, 2021.

Bigelow, a 200-pounder who’s primarily a wing player, shot 29.6% from 3-point distance this season (40-135). He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As Richmond reforms its roster following its 2022 A-10 championship, Bigelow joins 7-0 Lafayette transfer Neal Quinn as incoming players. Also new next season will be 6-11 true freshman Michael Walz, and three redshirt freshmen: 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-7 Aidan Noyes.

Coming back for fifth years are 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-9 Matt Grace, with 6-0 Isaiah Wilson and 6-9 Sal Koureissi having transferred from UR following the season.

Richmond has one scholarship remaining.