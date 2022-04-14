 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders add 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford, with two seasons of eligibility

The University of Richmond’s basketball roster changed again Thursday when 6-foot-7 Isaiah Bigelow joined the Spiders via transfer from Wofford.

Bigelow, a resident of Greensboro, N.C., averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Terriers team that went 19-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference. He started 16 games and scored 10 with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 31 minutes against Richmond in the Spiders’ 73-64 win at Wofford on Dec. 1, 2021.

Bigelow, a 200-pounder who’s primarily a wing player, shot 29.6% from 3-point distance this season (40-135). He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As Richmond reforms its roster following its 2022 A-10 championship, Bigelow joins 7-0 Lafayette transfer Neal Quinn as incoming players. Also new next season will be 6-11 true freshman Michael Walz, and three redshirt freshmen: 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-7 Aidan Noyes.

Coming back for fifth years are 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-9 Matt Grace, with 6-0 Isaiah Wilson and 6-9 Sal Koureissi having transferred from UR following the season.

Richmond has one scholarship remaining.

This season at Wofford, Isaiah Bigelow averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. Now at the University of Richmond, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

