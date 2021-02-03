Spiders add three to football signing class while Tech, UVA, JMU and W&M stand pat

Wednesday brought phase two of an unprecedented football recruiting cycle, with the University of Richmond adding three players from the Class of 2021. Virginia Tech, Virginia, James Madison and William & Mary added none.
The emphasis on the December signing period has grown, and the sizes of this year’s incoming classes are reduced as programs bring back seniors who are taking advantage of another year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
At the FCS level, schools generally signed fewer prospects while adhering to the scholarship limit of 63.
College coaches in many cases signed prospects without ever having seen them in person, playing or in introductory sessions, because of NCAA recruiting restrictions during the global health crisis and the absence of high school football in various parts of the country.
CLASS OF 2021 signings
Richmond
Name Pos. Ht., Wt. Hometown
x-Angelo Rankin DB 5-10, 190 Wichita, Kan.
x-Donovan Hoilette LB 6-2, 190 West Palm Beach, Fla.
x-Elijah McMillan DL 6-3, 240 Orlando, Fla.
Carsen Stocklinski OL 6-4, 290 Watkinsville, Ga.
Sam Hedrick DL 6-4, 250 Charlotte, N.C.
Bryson Parker DB 5-10, 180 Charlotte, N.C.
Gabriel Carbajal OL 6-4, 290 Slidell, La.
Ja’Vion Griffin WR 6-0, 175 Williamston, N.C.
Keith Gouveia OL 6-3, 290 Stephens City
Jerry Garcia Jr. WR 5-10, 175 Hope Mills, N.C.
Kyle Wickersham QB 6-3, 225 Metairie, La.
x-Wednesday signees
James Madison
Name Pos. Ht., Wt. Hometown
Billy Atkins QB 6-1, 200 Parkton, Md.
Matt Binkowski LB 6-1, 230 Haymarket
Matei Fitz DL 6-2, 265 Leesburg
Kye Holmes S 6-0, 190 Bowie, Md.
Zach Horton TE 6-4, 250 Roanoke
Scott Hummell OL 6-4, 310 New Market, Md.
Maxwell James WR 6-3, 190 Springfield
Skylar Martin LB 6-3, 230 Ashburn
Jaelin Montgomery OL 6-4, 315 Petersburg (Prince George)
Messiah Russell S 6-2, 187 Newport News
Josh Toner OL 6-3, 320 Marlton, N.J.
Jailin Walker LB 6-2, 194 Richmond (Varina)
William & Mary
Name Pos. Ht., Wt. Hometown
Davin Dzidzienyo DL 6-4, 280 Washington
Martin Lucas RB 6-2, 230 Abingdon
Trey McDonald TE 6-6, 225 Kinnelon, N.J.
David Roulley DB 6-2, 195 Virginia Beach
Tanner Slavic DL 6-5, 280 Uniontown, Pa.
Ethan Yip DB 6-2, 185 Surrey, B.C., Canada
Darius Wilson QB 6-3 190 Bronx, N.Y.
