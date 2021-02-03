Spiders add three to football signing class while Tech, UVA, JMU and W&M stand pat

Wednesday brought phase two of an unprecedented football recruiting cycle, with the University of Richmond adding three players from the Class of 2021. Virginia Tech, Virginia, James Madison and William & Mary added none.

The emphasis on the December signing period has grown, and the sizes of this year’s incoming classes are reduced as programs bring back seniors who are taking advantage of another year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

At the FCS level, schools generally signed fewer prospects while adhering to the scholarship limit of 63.

College coaches in many cases signed prospects without ever having seen them in person, playing or in introductory sessions, because of NCAA recruiting restrictions during the global health crisis and the absence of high school football in various parts of the country.

CLASS OF 2021 signings

Richmond

Name Pos. Ht., Wt. Hometown

x-Angelo Rankin DB 5-10, 190 Wichita, Kan.

x-Donovan Hoilette LB 6-2, 190 West Palm Beach, Fla.

x-Elijah McMillan DL 6-3, 240 Orlando, Fla.