Spiders again follow Golden path, 13 steals, to comfortable win over George Mason

"I think the emphasis for us always is try to get it inside early, force teams to double me ... so we can throw it out and get shots, make the right play, get moving on offense and go from there," said Golden.

Richmond’s quick guards, Jacob Gilyard (15 points, 5 steals, 5 assists) and Blake Francis (13 points, 5-18) caused those early-game Mason turnovers and delivered to the Spiders instant momentum.

"It all started with the guards," said Golden. "Their ball pressure today was amazing, really forcing those ball-handlers to make decisions, really made them uncomfortable before they crossed halfcourt and it really set the tone for our whole defense today."

The 13 steals were a season-high, and Gilyard had two in the first couple of minutes, which UR coach Chris Mooney recognized as having an "intimidating" effect on the Patriots.

“You can’t be casual with the ball!” GMU coach Dave Paulsen yelled to his starting freshman guard, Tyler Kolek.

Mooney saw the ball pressure as the lead item in Richmond's "most complete defensive game" of the season.

"That was really a great defensive game, complemented by a good offensive game," he said.