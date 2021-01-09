Spiders again follow Golden path, 13 steals, to comfortable win over George Mason

FAIRFAX – Grant Golden got caught up in a first-half rebounding scramble and twisted his left ankle. The 6-foot-10 senior stayed still, bent at the waist, for several seconds, and then hobbled off the court. From the University of Richmond's perspective, that was the scariest part of a 77-57 win at George Mason Saturday afternoon.
UR (9-3, 3-1, A-10) worked through some offensive sloppiness during that first half and a short stretch of defensive instability in the second, but otherwise overwhelmed Mason (5-5, 1-3 A-10), behind 13 steals. GMU’s early turnover problems (finished with 19) made it appear as though the Spiders started with control in this noon game.
Richmond led by 14 after 12 minutes, dealt with the previously noted issues, and had a 17-point advantage with 7:30 left.
Golden’s floor presence - he missed only a few minutes with the ankle twist - was particularly important for Richmond because of the way he treated the Patriots last season. In two UR wins, he converted 18 of 24 shots and scored 46 points in 56 minutes. The Spiders fed Golden early Saturday, and in the first half he made five of seven shots (12 points to go with nine rebounds).
For the second consecutive year, Mason has not had anybody big enough and strong enough to contain Golden, who scored 18 on seven-of-11 shooting, and had 10 boards.
"I think the emphasis for us always is try to get it inside early, force teams to double me ... so we can throw it out and get shots, make the right play, get moving on offense and go from there," said Golden.
Richmond’s quick guards, Jacob Gilyard (15 points, 5 steals, 5 assists) and Blake Francis (13 points, 5-18) caused those early-game Mason turnovers and delivered to the Spiders instant momentum.
"It all started with the guards," said Golden. "Their ball pressure today was amazing, really forcing those ball-handlers to make decisions, really made them uncomfortable before they crossed halfcourt and it really set the tone for our whole defense today."
The 13 steals were a season-high, and Gilyard had two in the first couple of minutes, which UR coach Chris Mooney recognized as having an "intimidating" effect on the Patriots.
“You can’t be casual with the ball!” GMU coach Dave Paulsen yelled to his starting freshman guard, Tyler Kolek.
Mooney saw the ball pressure as the lead item in Richmond's "most complete defensive game" of the season.
"That was really a great defensive game, complemented by a good offensive game," he said.
The Patriots cut the Richmond lead to four late in the first half, and to four a couple of times in the second half, but the veteran Spiders responded with poise and confidence.
NOTES: George Mason played without starting sophomore guard Xavier Johnson (5.3 ppg) because of a shin injury. He is the son of former Spiders guard Kelvin Johnson (1,400 points 1981-85).
The Spiders are not scheduled to play a mid-week game, but that is subject to change, according to Mooney. Their next date is with VCU at the Robins Center Saturday at 1 p.m., on CBS Sports Network. Richmond had a Dec. 19 game against visiting Duquesne postponed (COVID issues in Dukes program), and that has not been rescheduled, and UR also has another nonconference opening allowable (played eight rather than max of nine).
“I don’t know how likely that feels, but any situation could show up,” said Mooney of a ninth nonconference game. “We’re going to look to [fill in] that Duquesne game at some point … We’ll work with [the Dukes] and conference to try to figure out the best time.”
