Spiders aide David Boyden gets 'family feel' where half-brother Grant Golden starred

The University of Richmond’s newest assistant basketball coach, David Boyden, attended Hermitage High and as a former Panthers’ basketball star is a member of that school’s hall of fame. Boyden has another bond to the area and UR: he is the half-brother of former Spiders star Grant Golden.

Ellen DePoy-Golden, a Richmond resident originally from Harrisonburg, is the mother of Boyden and Golden. As a teenager, DePoy-Golden gave birth to Boyden, and chose adoption for Boyden as a newborn.

DePoy-Golden said over the years she tried to find where Boyden was living many times, “with no luck.” Boyden, 41, said he began to seriously look into the identity of his birth mother in the last year. In November of 2021, he discovered his birth mother was DePoy-Golden, and contacted her.

“David called me that night about 10 o’clock and we ended up talking until 4:30 in the morning,” said DePoy-Golden. “I think I’ve talked to him every day since.

“I couldn’t have written our reunion any better.”

Boyden said that long conversation revealed DePoy-Golden’s love for him. “Her heart was filled with joy,” he said. During that call, they essentially reviewed the last 40 years, according to Boyden.

“We hashed it all out. There was laughter. There were tears. All of it,” said Boyden.

He didn’t make contact with DePoy-Golden looking for a relationship, or needing one, said Boyden. He didn't want to disrupt a woman’s life, or his life. “I was just curious about my origins,” said Boyden, married and the father of girls, who are five and seven.

He felt very comfortable with DePoy-Golden, and his basketball-playing half-brothers, Golden and Bryce Golden, a former Butler starter now at Loyola Chicago. Boyden and his family spent Thursday night watching the NBA draft with DePoy-Golden and Grant Golden.

“My girls were on his lap like we’ve known him for years,” said Boyden. “It pulled my heartstrings a little bit.”

Boyden has spent a decade as a Division I basketball assistant. He joined the Richmond staff in mid-June from UNC Greensboro. The 6-foot-8 Boyden, a 1998 graduate of Hermitage, played and coached at Western Kentucky, and also worked on staffs at Radford, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia. Boyden played in three NCAA tournaments for Western Kentucky, where he scored 1,167 points from 1999-2003.

“The whole basketball connection, it’s funny the way our paths have crossed over the years and we didn’t even know,” said DePoy-Golden.

Boyden spent the first few years of his life in Richmond, and then relocated with his family to Delaware and North Carolina before returning to Richmond when he was a sophomore at Hermitage High.

“I had a great upbringing. I was very loved … super-loved,” said Boyden. His adoptive parents, Robert Boyden and Elizabeth Read, divorced when Boyden was a child, but he said he “couldn’t have had a better home life in terms of love and being cared for by my mother and father.”

He added that he now feels as though he has "two caring mothers."

Boyden said he didn’t have a desire as a younger man to learn the identity of his birth parents, but his curiosity grew as he aged and became a father. His father knew of a genealogist and suggested she could be of assistance to Boyden.

The genealogist looked into Boyden’s story with the assistance of his adoptive mother, and the exploration led Boyden to DePoy-Golden, and the identity of his birth father. Then Boyden learned that one of his half-brothers started at center for Richmond (Grant Golden) and another started at center for Butler (Bryce Golden).

“I was like, ‘Well, gracious!’” said Boyden.

Boyden describes himself as a “super-late-bloomer” as a player. He competed in pick-up games at the YMCA on Patterson Avenue and worked out with Ed Sherod, an area coach who is the grandfather of ex-Spider Nick Sherod.

“I got my teeth kicked in but kept coming,” said Boyden. “My love for the game grew right here in Richmond.”

Boyden after Hermitage attended Fork Union Military Academy, where he was introduced to Western Kentucky by one of the Hilltoppers’ assistant coaches, Pete Herrmann, the former Navy coach.

The 6-10 Golden, a Spider during each of the last six seasons, is the only player in UR history who scored at least 2,000 points and grabbed at least 1,000 rebounds. Bryce Golden, who's 6-9, played four seasons at Butler and is using his graduate year at Loyola Chicago, which joins the A-10 on July 1.

“I knew the whole staff at Richmond (was aware of Boyden’s connection to Golden), and of course Grant and Bryce have always known about David. They were thrilled to have a big brother,” said DePoy-Golden. “For whatever reason, people are fascinated that the boys and my ex-husband always knew (about Boyden), but I was like, ‘I’m not going to be that person that has this (surprise) that shows up one day.’”

DePoy-Golden has been a regular at Spiders games for the last six seasons. She presumed she would be attending fewer in the future, given the conclusion of Golden’s career. Boyden’s new position changed that.

“I’ll be at a lot more games than I thought,” she said. “I could not be happier to have David and his family closer.”

Boyden said he’s “glad how my story unfolded ... I’m a family guy because of my upbringing. What better place and what better university to be at than the University of Richmond. The day you walk in the door and you talk to Coach (Chris) Mooney, the family feel is evident.”