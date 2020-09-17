Spiders aim to retain meat of formidable hoops schedule, including Kentucky contest

The University of Richmond has no intention of incinerating the most challenging non-conference basketball schedule in program history.
The Spiders will try to maintain its strong bones and, if necessary, rebuild around them, Marcus Jenkins, UR’s associate head coach and scheduling liaison, said Thursday.
The NCAA’s Division I Council Wednesday set Nov. 25 as the season start date for men’s and women’s hoops, about two weeks later than the original start date.
Schools now must determine how many non-conference games they’ll play, and what can, and should, be salvaged from original schedules.
Richmond moves forward under the presumption that its A-10 schedule will again be comprised of 18 games. The NCAA offered a range in terms of the number of nonconference games permitted, and the Spiders ideally will play the maximum number, nine, for a total of 27 games.
The featured nonconference game on Richmond’s original schedule was at Kentucky on Nov. 23.
“Our top priority is to find a new date and a new place for that on the calendar. That’s number one,” said Jenkins.
The Spiders, who return five senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), also had nonconference road games scheduled at Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Charleston and Colorado State (part of Mountain West/A-10 Challenge).
Home nonconference games included Hartford, Detroit Mercy, Hofstra, Northern Iowa, and Old Dominion.
“We plan and hope to keep the meat of our schedule in place,” said Jenkins. “It’s going to be one of those things where if it seems doable and safe health-wise for us to travel wherever we need to go to play a good game, we’ll certainly look at that and do that.
“We want it to be challenging. Really the goal is to get the most value, whether it’s on the road, or a neutral site, or a bubble pod, or at home.”
The Spiders are not committed to any pod situations at this time, according to Jenkins.
“You hear quite a few people trying to put them together. Nothing is solid as of yet, but we’re open to the idea,” he said. “There are a ton of phone calls happening right now.
“The same kinds of rules of scheduling still stand. The high-majors and the big boys kind of make the first call, and then everybody just makes their moves off of that. We’re right in the middle, where we do have a little bit of power.”
Jenkins said there is no timetable for finalizing a modified schedule, though he added, “the sooner, the better. We’re in no rush. We want to make sure we do it the right way.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor