Spiders aim to retain meat of formidable hoops schedule, including Kentucky contest

Home nonconference games included Hartford, Detroit Mercy, Hofstra, Northern Iowa, and Old Dominion.

“We plan and hope to keep the meat of our schedule in place,” said Jenkins. “It’s going to be one of those things where if it seems doable and safe health-wise for us to travel wherever we need to go to play a good game, we’ll certainly look at that and do that.

“We want it to be challenging. Really the goal is to get the most value, whether it’s on the road, or a neutral site, or a bubble pod, or at home.”

The Spiders are not committed to any pod situations at this time, according to Jenkins.

“You hear quite a few people trying to put them together. Nothing is solid as of yet, but we’re open to the idea,” he said. “There are a ton of phone calls happening right now.

“The same kinds of rules of scheduling still stand. The high-majors and the big boys kind of make the first call, and then everybody just makes their moves off of that. We’re right in the middle, where we do have a little bit of power.”

Jenkins said there is no timetable for finalizing a modified schedule, though he added, “the sooner, the better. We’re in no rush. We want to make sure we do it the right way.”