Spiders alum Vinny Capra, an infielder, called up by Toronto Blue Jays

Vinny Capra, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, played for the University of Richmond in 2017 and 2018.

 2018, SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH

University of Richmond alum Vinny Capra, an infielder, was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays Friday.

He becomes the first Spider in the major leagues since 2015, when pitcher Tim Stauffer was with the New York Mets at the end of his 10-year MLB career, spent mostly with San Diego.

Capra, 25, was the Spiders shortstop in 2017 and 2018 after his time at Eastern Florida State College. Out of UR, Capra was selected in the 20th round by Toronto. This season, the resident of Melbourne, Fla., was hitting .304 at Triple-A Buffalo.

Coaching first base for Toronto is UR alum Mark Budzinski, a Richmond resident who played outfield for the Spiders and appeared in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003. Capra becomes the 18th former UR player to reach the big leagues.

