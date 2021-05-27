Spiders and other FCS teams adjust summer approach following spring seasons

“This is the thought process that every strength coach has had to go through, especially on the FCS level,” he said.

Communication between players, coaches and strength-and-conditioning staff members is critical this year, according to Brincks, so players are not overtaxed in training and preseason practice. Players will be encouraged, more than ever, to alert coaches if soreness is an issue and a day or two of inactivity may be beneficial.

“The more emphasis that we’re going to put on being in shape and being more athletic is going to trump the strength part, especially going into camp,” said Brincks.

Notes: Richmond added an Australian rules football player, as a punter, to its 2021 roster. Aaron Trusler lives in the Melbourne area and will be among the wave of players from Australia who are NCAA punters. Harry O’Kelly, from Australia, has been James Madison’s punter for four seasons.

Also headed to UR is Colgate transfer linebacker Prince Ekwughala, a New Jersey resident, and Baltimore resident Jonathan Johnson, a receiver from East Carolina who earlier ran track at Morgan State.