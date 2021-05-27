Spiders and other FCS teams adjust summer approach following spring seasons

Memorial Day weekend in a typical FCS cycle represents a milepost. Players commence with concentrated offseason conditioning with a foundation of strength gains made following heavy weight-lifting during the winter.
At the University of Richmond and other FCS schools, the concentrated offseason conditioning will start after this weekend, but without the usual base of winter strength gains. The Spiders, James Madison and William & Mary during the winter prepared for their unprecedented spring seasons, and then played them, rather than focusing on the addition of strength.
The pandemic postponed the 2020 fall seasons for almost all FCS members. Teams moved on to those condensed spring versions, discombobulating the ordinary strength-and-conditioning calendar.
Scott Brincks, 49 and originally from Calmar, Iowa, has been a football strength-and-conditioning coach since 1999, first at Iowa Wesleyan, then at Kentucky, and then 14 years at Chattanooga. He is in his fifth year at Richmond.
“Timing-wise, we’re going to keep the same type of schedule,” Brincks said Thursday, speaking of summer training. “Now, what is different is my programming.”
The Spiders took four weeks off immediately after the spring season, which they closed on April 17 with a 3-1 record. Before long, Brincks expects about 90% of Richmond’s players to be in town and working with the UR strength-and-conditioning staff. Without the strength-building winter piece, how does Brincks adjust the training of Richmond’s players?
“This is the thought process that every strength coach has had to go through, especially on the FCS level,” he said.
Communication between players, coaches and strength-and-conditioning staff members is critical this year, according to Brincks, so players are not overtaxed in training and preseason practice. Players will be encouraged, more than ever, to alert coaches if soreness is an issue and a day or two of inactivity may be beneficial.
“The more emphasis that we’re going to put on being in shape and being more athletic is going to trump the strength part, especially going into camp,” said Brincks.
Notes: Richmond added an Australian rules football player, as a punter, to its 2021 roster. Aaron Trusler lives in the Melbourne area and will be among the wave of players from Australia who are NCAA punters. Harry O’Kelly, from Australia, has been James Madison’s punter for four seasons.
Also headed to UR is Colgate transfer linebacker Prince Ekwughala, a New Jersey resident, and Baltimore resident Jonathan Johnson, a receiver from East Carolina who earlier ran track at Morgan State.
On the Spiders’ radar is VMI transfer safety A.J. Smith, a 6-foot-2, 204-pound Virginia Beach resident who was named all-Southern Conference this spring season. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering, has a season of eligibility remaining, and VMI has no graduate school. To continue playing, Smith needed to leave Lexington.
UR’s 2021 schedule: Sept. 4, Howard; Sept. 11, Lehigh; Sept. 18, at Villanova; Sept. 25, at Virginia Tech; Oct. 2, Elon; Oct. 16, James Madison; Oct. 23, at Stony Brook; Oct. 30, at New Hampshire; Nov. 6, Towson; Nov. 13, Delaware; Nov. 20, at William & Mary.
