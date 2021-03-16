Spiders and Rockets bring 'hard to guard' credentials to NIT meeting Wednesday

At Toledo, they’re cramming.
The Rockets learned Sunday night that they’re playing the University of Richmond Wednesday night in the NIT. For UR opponents unfamiliar with the Spiders’ offense, a tight schedule impairs. Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk was the latest coach to make the point, but many others have through the 16 seasons Chris Mooney has directed Richmond’s program.
“That style of play is unique. It’s extremely difficult on, basically, a one-day prep. And they’re exceptional on offense,” Kowalczyk said Monday morning.
In the Spiders’ Princeton offense hybrid, they love their back-cuts. They spread out, even the big men. Their 75-point scoring average is based largely on timing, precision and passing rather than one-on-one creativity or power moves. The playbook isn't that thick, but there's a ton of read-and-react options.
“They’re going to be hard to guard,” said Kowalczyk. “We’re hard to guard, too. It’ll be a fun game.”
Richmond won’t be nearly as hard to guard without their two leading scorers, guard Blake Francis (16.1 ppg) and 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (12.7 ppg), a ball-distributing force, when healthy. Each is iffy, Francis due to a hip injury and Golden because of fractured finger.
Toledo is healthy and potent (81.6 ppg) behind 6-1 senior Marreon Jackson (18.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6 apg), the Mid-American Conference player of the year, and 6-4 senior Spencer Littleson (13.5 ppg), who leads the country in 3-pointers (101) and ranks second in 3-point percentage (47.4).
For Toledo (21-8), the MAC’s regular-season champion, Jackson is also a consistent 3-point threat.
“He’s really, really a great player. Excellent in transition. He can pull up from well beyond the 3-point line,” said Mooney. “He’s a great passer. He’s strong, really a good finisher around the rim, crafty finisher … Really an impressive all-around player.”
Along with Jackson and Littleson, the Rockets feature the MAC’s freshman of the year, 6-4 Ryan Rollins (13.5 ppg).
“We’re playing basically five perimeter players. We’ve led the country in 3-point field goals for [most of the] year. We’re a team that shoots a lot of 3s, makes a lot of 3s,” said Kowalczyk, the MAC coach of the year. “Our guard play is very good. … We’re playing small, but it’s a fun way to play, a fun way to coach.”
Toledo went 12-1 in the MAC. Richmond was 6-5 in the A-10.
“I think our leagues are pretty comparable,” said Kowalczyk. “I think the history of the Atlantic 10 is maybe the top is a little bit better than the MAC’s top, top one or two. But I think after that, those leagues are very similar.
“Unfortunately, the Atlantic 10 is considered a two-bid league. We’re considered a one-bid league. That’s the difference.”
The Richmond-Toledo game begins competition in the 16-team NIT, which will be held entirely in the Dallas area. The Spiders and Rockets meet at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, at 7 p.m. (ESPN2), with the winner facing Saint Louis (14-6) or Mississippi State (15-14) in the quarterfinals on March 25.
“We know the tradition of the NIT. It gives you a chance to play on a national stage, national TV, against some really good opponents,” said Kowalczyk. “There’s not one single negative to the whole thing, besides the travel.”
