Spiders and Rockets bring 'hard to guard' credentials to NIT meeting Wednesday

For Toledo (21-8), the MAC’s regular-season champion, Jackson is also a consistent 3-point threat.

“He’s really, really a great player. Excellent in transition. He can pull up from well beyond the 3-point line,” said Mooney. “He’s a great passer. He’s strong, really a good finisher around the rim, crafty finisher … Really an impressive all-around player.”

Along with Jackson and Littleson, the Rockets feature the MAC’s freshman of the year, 6-4 Ryan Rollins (13.5 ppg).

“We’re playing basically five perimeter players. We’ve led the country in 3-point field goals for [most of the] year. We’re a team that shoots a lot of 3s, makes a lot of 3s,” said Kowalczyk, the MAC coach of the year. “Our guard play is very good. … We’re playing small, but it’s a fun way to play, a fun way to coach.”

Toledo went 12-1 in the MAC. Richmond was 6-5 in the A-10.

“I think our leagues are pretty comparable,” said Kowalczyk. “I think the history of the Atlantic 10 is maybe the top is a little bit better than the MAC’s top, top one or two. But I think after that, those leagues are very similar.