Spiders assert themselves physically and early, move to 2-0 with 38-14 win at Elon

ELON, N.C. – The University of Richmond’s Phil O’Connor, covering a kickoff, collided with Elon’s Ian Drummond chest-to-chest. Drummond's helmet popped off and into the air on about the arc of a basketball free throw.
It was the Spiders’ most striking hit of the day at Rhodes Stadium in a CAA game, but there were signs of UR physical superiority throughout on a lovely Saturday afternoon in their 38-14 CAA victory before about 1,000 fans.
Richmond improved to 2-0 in this spring-semester season, taking a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the first quarter, and scoring two of its touchdowns following interceptions that set up the Spiders deep in Phoenix territory.
In the second and fourth quarters, Richmond extensively played non-starters, with positive results, for the most part.
Three Richmond interceptions - linebackers Tyler Dressler and Xavier Marshall, and cornerback Tyrek Funderburk each had one apiece – off inexperienced Elon passers kept the Phoenix down.
The form of Saturday’s activity makes one wonder how Elon lost 20-17 to James Madison last Saturday here. JMU maybe isn’t as good as usual. Or perhaps Richmond is a CAA contender. Elon (1-3, 0-2 CAA), which has defeated only non-scholarship Davidson (26-23), trailed 31-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Elon started freshman quarterback JR Martin because of injuries that have kept the team’s first two QBs out, and UR defended the Phoenix by making Martin throw, and pressuring him when he did. In the second half, Elon used another freshman, Justin Allen, at quarterback.
The Spiders scored on the game’s opening drive with a 67-yard possession that showcased several of their attributes: the running of quarterback Joe Mancuso and tailbacks Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith, the speed on a jet sweep by freshman Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), and the pass-catching ability of tight end John Fitzgerald and Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's), who made a 10-yard TD reception for UR’s first score.
Dressler stepped in front of Martin’s first pass and made the interception, with UR set up at Elon’s 14. The Spiders scored on fourth-and-goal from the one (Mancuso run) to make it 14-0. Richmond took a 24-7 lead at halftime and that endured through the third quarter. Funderburk’s INT early in the fourth quarter allowed UR to take over at Elon’s 15 and a Dykes’ run made it 31-7.
Richmond came off last Saturday’s 21-14 win over William & Mary. This was Elon’s fourth game. Both teams escaped the fate of W&M and JMU. Their Saturday game was postponed because of COVID issues in the JMU camp.
That development heightened the Spiders’ awareness of protocols.
“When we first heard about that, our group message we had a big thing sent out to be smart … hang around people you’ve been hanging around … stick to yourself and don’t do anything out of the ordinary,” said UR center Clayton McConnell.
The Spiders are scheduled to play at JMU, the top-ranked team in the FCS, Saturday at 4 p.m., when Elon is scheduled to play at W&M. In Richmond’s six-game schedule, it will face Elon at Robins Stadium in two weeks.
