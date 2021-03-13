Spiders assert themselves physically and early, move to 2-0 with 38-14 win at Elon

Elon started freshman quarterback JR Martin because of injuries that have kept the team’s first two QBs out, and UR defended the Phoenix by making Martin throw, and pressuring him when he did. In the second half, Elon used another freshman, Justin Allen, at quarterback.

The Spiders scored on the game’s opening drive with a 67-yard possession that showcased several of their attributes: the running of quarterback Joe Mancuso and tailbacks Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith, the speed on a jet sweep by freshman Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), and the pass-catching ability of tight end John Fitzgerald and Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's), who made a 10-yard TD reception for UR’s first score.

Dressler stepped in front of Martin’s first pass and made the interception, with UR set up at Elon’s 14. The Spiders scored on fourth-and-goal from the one (Mancuso run) to make it 14-0. Richmond took a 24-7 lead at halftime and that endured through the third quarter. Funderburk’s INT early in the fourth quarter allowed UR to take over at Elon’s 15 and a Dykes’ run made it 31-7.

Richmond came off last Saturday’s 21-14 win over William & Mary. This was Elon’s fourth game. Both teams escaped the fate of W&M and JMU. Their Saturday game was postponed because of COVID issues in the JMU camp.