Spiders assistant David Corley knows rivalry. He was one of W&M's greatest QBs.

Watching Tribe game video in preparation for Saturday’s meeting for the Capital Cup, Corley has not been overcome by nostalgia. He’s seen the Tribe play several times this season while studying CAA teams they’ve faced.

“Now, it’s just part of the deal,” said Corley, a W&M captain in 2002.

His career at W&M is distinguished not only by personal achievement, but Tribe accomplishments. Under coach Jimmye Laycock, they had winning records in three of his four years as a starter (5-6 in the other season), and captured the 2001 A-10 championship. Corley was named the league’s 1999 rookie of the year and earned all-conference recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior.

His recollections of his time in Williamsburg revolve mostly around the relationships with teammates.

“I try to explain to [UR’s running backs] the same thing. They need to really, really value the time that they get to spend with each other,” said Corley, inducted to the William & Mary Hall of Fame in 2014. “That’s the stuff that you miss when you are done and you move on, the brotherhood.