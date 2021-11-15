Spiders assistant David Corley knows rivalry. He was one of W&M's greatest QBs.

University of Richmond first-year assistant coach David Corley gathered his running backs Sunday night and made one thing clear. He doesn't view the Spiders’ season finale at William & Mary Saturday as a homecoming.
Corley was one of the greatest players in Tribe history, a four-year starter 1999-2002 who left the program as its all-time leading passer. Multiple times, Corley was named all-conference because of his passing (9,805 career yards) and running.
“I would say it was a little bit weird the first day walking in this building,” Corley said during a Monday afternoon interview in his Robins Center office, which he has occupied since July. “But now, no. We’re going over there to play a football game and I’m hired by the University of Richmond to do a job, and I’m going to do my best to get my guys prepared to play.”
Corley, originally from Columbia, S.C., played in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League before entering the coaching profession. He previously worked on staffs at South Carolina State, Penn State, Army, Connecticut, and William & Mary.
“David is doing a great job with the running backs. Our running backs are playing hard, they run hard, they block, they’re assignment sound,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, a member of W&M’s staff 1985-97. “We’re thrilled to have David coaching the running backs and I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”
Watching Tribe game video in preparation for Saturday’s meeting for the Capital Cup, Corley has not been overcome by nostalgia. He’s seen the Tribe play several times this season while studying CAA teams they’ve faced.
“Now, it’s just part of the deal,” said Corley, a W&M captain in 2002.
His career at W&M is distinguished not only by personal achievement, but Tribe accomplishments. Under coach Jimmye Laycock, they had winning records in three of his four years as a starter (5-6 in the other season), and captured the 2001 A-10 championship. Corley was named the league’s 1999 rookie of the year and earned all-conference recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior.
His recollections of his time in Williamsburg revolve mostly around the relationships with teammates.
“I try to explain to [UR’s running backs] the same thing. They need to really, really value the time that they get to spend with each other,” said Corley, inducted to the William & Mary Hall of Fame in 2014. “That’s the stuff that you miss when you are done and you move on, the brotherhood.
"When you go do a regular nine-to-five job, you cannot [replicate that]. The locker room is a sacred place. There are things you go through together that you’re not going to go through with a co-worker at whatever company somebody is going to work for.
“In high school, you go to school, you practice, you play, and then everybody goes home to their house with their parents. In college, you do everything together. You live in a dorm together, you eat together, you’re with these people 24 hours a day, so that’s the stuff you miss more than anything.”
Laycock gets credit from Corley for offensive innovation that increased his interest in football, and coaching. Corley has been part of a couple of NFL internships and said he noticed that schematically, “we were doing that way back then. Coach Laycock was really ahead of his time offensively. I mean, the guy was a genius. Some of things he would do during a game, making adjustments. We might run something that we hadn’t even practiced, but he had taught it well enough that guys knew what they were supposed to do.”
While Corley and Huesman have deep W&M’s connections, Tribe coach Mike London played defensive back at UR 1979-82 and returned to lead the Spiders to the 2008 FCS championship.
Notes: UR graduate quarterback Joe Mancuso was named CAA offensive player of the week after accounting for 295 yards of offense and five touchdowns in the Spiders’ 51-27 win over Delaware, Richmond’s third consecutive victory. Mancuso completed 13 of 21 for 179 yards and three TDs and ran for a season-high 116 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
“He had some big third-down runs for us that converted first downs,” said Huesman. “There were probably four or five different ways that he ran the ball, and when our offense is good and we’re productive, that’s what we’ve got to have.”
The Capital Cup series is tied 63-63-5 heading into Saturday’s meeting at Zable Stadium. The Spiders are 5-5 (3-4 CAA) and the Tribe are 6-4 (4-3 CAA).
