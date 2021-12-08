 Skip to main content
Spiders assistant Jeff Hanson named winner of Ray Tate Award
20211209_SPO_URFBp01

Richmond Spiders assistant Jeff Hanson is a former UR linebacker originally from Beloit, Wisc.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

University of Richmond assistant Jeff Hanson will be honored by the Touchdown Club of Richmond as the 2021 recipient of the Ray Tate Memorial Award.

It's presented annually to a person who reflects the commitment and dedication to the sport of football as exemplified by the late Ray Tate, a former UR player, assistant coach, and radio analyst.

Hanson, 72 and a UR grad who came to Richmond from his hometown of Beloit, Wisc., has been an assistant college coach for 50 years, at 11 schools. Among them are UR, Virginia, Virginia State, James Madison, VMI and Ferrum.

