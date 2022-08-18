Spiders assistant Jeff Hanson retired Wednesday because of physical issue

University of Richmond assistant football coach Jeff Hanson said Thursday in a phone interview that he retired during preseason camp because of a physical issue that unexpectedly developed and would not allow him to continue coaching.

Hanson, a long-time Spiders aide who was coaching defensive tackles, chose not to elaborate.

UR announced Wednesday evening that Hanson, who turns 73 in September, had elected to retire. Hanson was with the team when preseason practice opened on Aug. 5, but was not at practices starting late last week.

“The University of Richmond is basically my home, my life. It has meant everything to me, the community, the players, the coaches that I’ve coached with, the alums. They’ve all been terrific,” Hanson said. “I’m a Spider through and through, and I’ll always support them until the day I die.”

Hanson arrived at UR 1967, as a student and linebacker from Beloit, Wisc., and was in his fourth stretch as an assistant with the Spiders (1971-79, 1989-06, 2008-09, 2020-21).

As of Thursday, Richmond had not determined who would fill Hanson’s role on staff. The Spiders will hold a preseason scrimmage Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Robins Stadium. There is no admission charge.