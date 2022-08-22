Spiders assistant Winston October, ex-UR DB, embraces extended homecoming

Winston October answered a question with a question. Asked about his reunion with the University of Richmond, he responded, “Who doesn’t want to come back to their alma mater?”

October, the Spiders’ first-year receivers coach, played defensive back at UR 1994-98 after finishing at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge. At 5-foot-8, he made all-conference four times as a Spider, was an effective punt returner, and went on to play professionally in Canada.

October now supervises what appears to be Richmond’s most talented and deepest position. He drew praise from UR coach Russ Huesman after Saturday’s scrimmage at Robins Stadium.

“Our wideouts have been so good this camp,” said Huesman. “I didn’t know our wideouts would be this far along. Winston has done an incredible job with those guys. They’re playing with great energy. They work hard. He’s doing a fantastic job, and that group, we’ve probably got eight of them that we feel comfortable trotting out there right now.

“Now there are some that are obviously better than others and they’ll play more, but these guys are getting better.”

October married a UR graduate and the couple has two daughters. The move back to Richmond was related to the school, Huesman and the Spiders program. But family also figured heavily into the decision, according to October.

“COVID really changed my mindset on what’s important,” he said.

October, 46, has numerous relatives in the Mid-Atlantic region. He and his family were unable to connect with them for a two-year stretch while he worked as an assistant in the Canadian Football League. October was receivers coach and pass-game coordinator for the Edmonton Elks 2020-21, and spent the previous two seasons as receivers coach with the Ottawa RedBlacks as a receivers coach.

“It was important for us to get back home,” said October. “This is bigger than me being back in the web. This is a family decision.”

While in Canada, October regularly communicated with Huesman, who’s in his sixth year at Richmond. Circumstances did not lead to an October-UR reunification until January.

"I tried to hire him on a couple of other occasions and it didn't work out. This time it did and I'm thrilled to have him," Huesman said. “He is a true Spider and knows what it means to be a part of this program.”

Before becoming a coach in the CFL, October was an assistant at VMI 2007-13, and at William & Mary 2014-17.

October was born in Guyana's seaport capital of Georgetown, and his mother moved to New York when October was 3. Mom enlisted in the U.S. Army, Winston joined Mom, and the two spent time in Belgium, Georgia, California and Indiana before putting down roots in Northern Virginia when Winston was a ninth-grader.

That experience helped October mix with all kinds of people, he said. He supervises an eclectic group of receivers. Three of the projected top four are transfers: Jakob Herres (VMI), Leroy Henley (East Carolina), and Nick DeGennaro (Maryland). They team up with slot man Jasiah Williams, a Thomas Dale High grad.

October expressed the desire to reach a two-part goal by the time Richmond opens at Virginia on Sept. 3: have his receivers playing at such a high level that offensive coordinator Billy Cosh feels comfortable calling any play in the Spiders' catalogue, and make sure Huesman feels no need to micro-manage the receivers.