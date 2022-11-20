Spiders at home meet Davidson and its option in FCS playoffs, Tribe earn bye

Turn-the-page day for the University of Richmond’s football team brought the Spiders a home game in the FCS playoffs.

Richmond (8-3) learned Sunday afternoon when the FCS playoff bracket was revealed by the NCAA that it will meet Davidson (8-3) Saturday at Robins Stadium at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the 24-team tournament. CAA champion William & Mary (10-1) earned a No. 5 seed - only eight teams are seeded - and a first-round bye.

W&M secured the CAA’s automatic bid, and UR was an at-large selection. The Tribe will meet Eastern Kentucky or Gardner-Webb in the second round in Williamsburg on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

“Now, it’s do or die,” UR quarterback Reece Udinski said Sunday at the team’s on-campus watch party. “It’s the start of a brand new season and we’re just excited to get back to work and be in the position we’re in.”

The Spiders had an opportunity to win the CAA title with a victory over the visiting Tribe Saturday. W&M prevailed 37-26 to seal the program’s first 10-win regular season and share the conference crown with New Hampshire, which also finished 7-1. W&M and UNH did not meet. W&M captured the automatic bid via the CAA’s tie-breaking system.

Davidson won the Pioneer League’s automatic bid for the third consecutive year. The Pioneer League is a nonscholarship conference, though its members work with robust financial-aid packages. The triple-option-running Wildcats are coached by Scott Abell, Washington and Lee’s coach 2012-17 before moving to Davidson.

Abell, from Crozet, started four years as a catcher at Longwood and spent 1992 in the Kansas City Royals' organization. He then began teaching and coaching football at Charlottesville's Albemarle High School. His son, Porter, is on the Davidson coaching staff and played receiver at UR (Class of 2017).

“Love Coach Abell and he’s doing a fantastic job down there at Davidson,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “They’re in the playoffs quite a bit. He turned that thing around big-time. They weren’t very good.”

The Davidson-Richmond winner travels to No. 2 seed Sacramento State.

In their option offense, the Wildcats average 357 rushing yards, tops in the FCS. “We’re going to have to spend a lot of time on that,” Huesman said of defending the unusual offense. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Richmond last appeared in the playoffs in 2016. William & Mary’s last trip came in 2015. In addition to UR and W&M, the CAA sent New Hampshire (8-3), Elon (8-3), and Delaware (7-4) to the 24-team playoffs field. That's the most CAA teams in the postseason since 2018, when six went.

“I kind of had a good feeling on four of them, but Delaware was a surprise,” said Huesman. “Glad they got in. It’s good for the league, no question about that.”

St. Thomas went unbeaten in Pioneer League play (8-0) but the Tommies aren't eligible for the 2022 FCS playoffs as a second-year Division I university in transition to full membership, so Davidson received the league’s automatic bid.