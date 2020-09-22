 Skip to main content
Spiders' attendance: table set for strong hoops year, but will there be seats at the table?
There probably are University of Richmond basketball fans more loyal and passionate than Willie Harper, but not many.

Harper attended UR in the 1970s, did not miss a Spiders home game as a student, and attended several road games, too. He became a season-ticket holder in 1982, and has been one ever since.

So this pandemic-impacted season that won’t start on time (presuming it begins), will almost certainly include fewer home games than usual, and may involve zero fans at the Robins Center, disappoints Harper for all of the obvious reasons.

Add to that, this: UR returns five senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), and expectations are as high as they’ve been in a decade.

The 2010-11 Spiders returned the core of the team that advanced to the 2010 NCAA tournament as an at-large qualifier. Richmond then won the 2011 A-10 championship, made it to the Sweet 16, and finished 29-8.

Harper recognizes how the table seems set for comparable greatness, and that he may not be able to get a seat at that table to witness the unfolding of a potentially special season.

“I understand the situation … It’s an epidemic. It’s hurting all the schools, not just Richmond,” said Harper, UR Class of 1977. “I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that by the first of the year, maybe they’ll let a few fans in, spaced out. I don’t know. That’s up to (state and UR officials). If we can’t, we can’t.”

Harper feels strongly that the health and safety of players and all others involved in game days at the Robins Center is more important that allowing fans in the 7,201-seat facility.

“It would be hard not to see the team in person. Hopefully, they can show them on TV,” he said. “I feel bad for the players, because I know they want to play in front of fans and all.”

College schedules are currently being reconfigured in response to the NCAA announcement last Wednesday that the season will not start before Nov. 25, about two weeks later than initially planned. The list of Richmond opponents apart from A-10 competition has not been finalized, nor has the number of games that will be played at the Robins Center.

The Spiders are aiming to play nine nonconference games, the maximum allowed this season by the NCAA, according to Marcus Jenkins, an associate coach on Chris Mooney's staff and the program's scheduling liaison. They played 13 last season. Richmond plays 18 A-10 games.

The featured nonconference game on Richmond’s original schedule was at Kentucky on Nov. 23, and Jenkins said UR's top priority is to find a way to still meet that prestigious opponent this season.

UR lost one road game Monday night, when the A-10 announced that the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series was postponed. The Spiders were scheduled to visit Colorado State on Dec. 5. That game will be played next season.

Ticket demand for games at the Robins Center is great, according to David Walsh, UR’s deputy athletic director/chief of operations. But Richmond, which has about 3,000 season-ticket holders and averaged 6,001 fans at home last season, isn’t selling.

“We have informed season ticket holders that we have delayed the season-ticket renewal process until we have a clearer direction on the season, and we are not selling individual game tickets,” Walsh said. “If fans will be permitted, we will begin selling tickets closer to the start of the season.”

Virginia’s Phase Three guidelines for sporting events allow 50% of capacity or maximum of 1,000 socially distanced occupants, whichever is less. Walsh said UR will comply with state and school policies regarding crowds as they apply to when the Spiders play home games.

Currently, UR allows only students, staff members, and contractors on campus.

Robins Center average attendance

1972-73: 3,588

1973-74: 3,705

1974-75: 3,835

1975-76: 4,509

1976-77: 4,726

1977-78: 4,023

1978-79: 4,131

1979-80: 4,473

1980-81: 3,477

1981-82: 4,787

1982-83: 4,429

1983-84: 5,360

1984-85: 5,618

1985-86: 6,513

1986-87: 6,516

1987-88: 6,579

1988-89: 7,591

1989-90: 7,203

1990-91: 6,732

1991-92: 7,004

1992-93: 7,214

1993-94: 6,084

1994-95: 5,501

1995-96: 5,353

1996-97: 5,270

1997-98: 6,289

1998-99: 5,473

1999-00: 5,470

2000-01: 5,184

2001-02: 5,035

2002-03: 5,699

2003-04: 5,918

2004-05: 5,178

2005-06: 4,749

2006-07: 4,023

2007-08: 3,991

2008-09: 4,559

2009-10: 4,629

2010-11: 5,959

2011-12: 5,660

2012-13: 5,960

2013-14: 6,102

2014-15: 5,599

2015-16: 6,435

2016-17: 6,317

2017-18: 6,492

2018-19: 5,730

2019-20: 6,001

— Sources: UR, The Times-Dispatch

Average home A-10 attendance 2019-20

1. Dayton – 13,363

2. VCU – 7,637

3. Saint Louis – 6,879

4. Rhode Island – 6,143

5. Richmond – 6,001

6. St. Bonaventure – 4,358

7. George Mason – 4,037

8. Davidson – 3,683

9. Massachusetts – 2,628

10. George Washington – 2,621

11. Duquesne – 2,306*

12. Saint Joseph’s – 2,108

13. La Salle – 1,983

* Played home games in three Pittsburgh-area arenas while on-campus facility was renovated.

- Source: A-10

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

