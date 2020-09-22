Spiders' attendance: table set for strong hoops year, but will there be seats at the table?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There probably are University of Richmond basketball fans more loyal and passionate than Willie Harper, but not many.

Harper attended UR in the 1970s, did not miss a Spiders home game as a student, and attended several road games, too. He became a season-ticket holder in 1982, and has been one ever since.

So this pandemic-impacted season that won’t start on time (presuming it begins), will almost certainly include fewer home games than usual, and may involve zero fans at the Robins Center, disappoints Harper for all of the obvious reasons.

Add to that, this: UR returns five senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), and expectations are as high as they’ve been in a decade.

The 2010-11 Spiders returned the core of the team that advanced to the 2010 NCAA tournament as an at-large qualifier. Richmond then won the 2011 A-10 championship, made it to the Sweet 16, and finished 29-8.

Harper recognizes how the table seems set for comparable greatness, and that he may not be able to get a seat at that table to witness the unfolding of a potentially special season.