Spiders' attendance: table set for strong hoops year, but will there be seats at the table?

There probably are University of Richmond basketball fans more loyal and passionate than Willie Harper, but not many.
Harper attended UR in the 1970s, did not miss a Spiders home game as a student, and attended several road games, too. He became a season-ticket holder in 1982, and has been one ever since.
So this pandemic-impacted season that won’t start on time (presuming it begins), will almost certainly include fewer home games than usual, and may involve zero fans at the Robins Center, disappoints Harper for all of the obvious reasons.
Add to that, this: UR returns five senior starters from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), and expectations are as high as they’ve been in a decade.
The 2010-11 Spiders returned the core of the team that advanced to the 2010 NCAA tournament as an at-large qualifier. Richmond then won the 2011 A-10 championship, made it to the Sweet 16, and finished 29-8.
Harper recognizes how the table seems set for comparable greatness, and that he may not be able to get a seat at that table to witness the unfolding of a potentially special season.
“I understand the situation … It’s an epidemic. It’s hurting all the schools, not just Richmond,” said Harper, UR Class of 1977. “I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that by the first of the year, maybe they’ll let a few fans in, spaced out. I don’t know. That’s up to (state and UR officials). If we can’t, we can’t.”
Harper feels strongly that the health and safety of players and all others involved in game days at the Robins Center is more important that allowing fans in the 7,201-seat facility.
“It would be hard not to see the team in person. Hopefully, they can show them on TV,” he said. “I feel bad for the players, because I know they want to play in front of fans and all.”
College schedules are currently being reconfigured in response to the NCAA announcement last Wednesday that the season will not start before Nov. 25, about two weeks later than initially planned. The list of Richmond opponents apart from A-10 competition has not been finalized, nor has the number of games that will be played at the Robins Center.
The Spiders are aiming to play nine nonconference games, the maximum allowed this season by the NCAA, according to Marcus Jenkins, an associate coach on Chris Mooney's staff and the program's scheduling liaison. They played 13 last season. Richmond plays 18 A-10 games.
The featured nonconference game on Richmond’s original schedule was at Kentucky on Nov. 23, and Jenkins said UR's top priority is to find a way to still meet that prestigious opponent this season.
UR lost one road game Monday night, when the A-10 announced that the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series was postponed. The Spiders were scheduled to visit Colorado State on Dec. 5. That game will be played next season.
Ticket demand for games at the Robins Center is great, according to David Walsh, UR’s deputy athletic director/chief of operations. But Richmond, which has about 3,000 season-ticket holders and averaged 6,001 fans at home last season, isn’t selling.
“We have informed season ticket holders that we have delayed the season-ticket renewal process until we have a clearer direction on the season, and we are not selling individual game tickets,” Walsh said. “If fans will be permitted, we will begin selling tickets closer to the start of the season.”
Virginia’s Phase Three guidelines for sporting events allow 50% of capacity or maximum of 1,000 socially distanced occupants, whichever is less. Walsh said UR will comply with state and school policies regarding crowds as they apply to when the Spiders play home games.
Currently, UR allows only students, staff members, and contractors on campus.
Robins Center average attendance
1972-73: 3,588
1973-74: 3,705
1974-75: 3,835
1975-76: 4,509
1976-77: 4,726
1977-78: 4,023
1978-79: 4,131
1979-80: 4,473
1980-81: 3,477
1981-82: 4,787
1982-83: 4,429
1983-84: 5,360
1984-85: 5,618
1985-86: 6,513
1986-87: 6,516
1987-88: 6,579
1988-89: 7,591
1989-90: 7,203
1990-91: 6,732
1991-92: 7,004
1992-93: 7,214
1993-94: 6,084
1994-95: 5,501
1995-96: 5,353
1996-97: 5,270
1997-98: 6,289
1998-99: 5,473
1999-00: 5,470
2000-01: 5,184
2001-02: 5,035
2002-03: 5,699
2003-04: 5,918
2004-05: 5,178
2005-06: 4,749
2006-07: 4,023
2007-08: 3,991
2008-09: 4,559
2009-10: 4,629
2010-11: 5,959
2011-12: 5,660
2012-13: 5,960
2013-14: 6,102
2014-15: 5,599
2015-16: 6,435
2016-17: 6,317
2017-18: 6,492
2018-19: 5,730
2019-20: 6,001
— Sources: UR, The Times-Dispatch
Average home A-10 attendance 2019-20
1. Dayton – 13,363
2. VCU – 7,637
3. Saint Louis – 6,879
4. Rhode Island – 6,143
5. Richmond – 6,001
6. St. Bonaventure – 4,358
7. George Mason – 4,037
8. Davidson – 3,683
9. Massachusetts – 2,628
10. George Washington – 2,621
11. Duquesne – 2,306*
12. Saint Joseph’s – 2,108
13. La Salle – 1,983
* Played home games in three Pittsburgh-area arenas while on-campus facility was renovated.
- Source: A-10
