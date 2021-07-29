Spiders baseball assistant sees 'insanely beneficial' experience with Team Israel in Olympics

Team Israel unexpectedly qualified as one of six baseball participants in the 2020 Olympics, now underway in Tokyo. That advancement could bring some benefits to the University of Richmond baseball program.
Team Israel’s staff includes Spiders assistant Nate Mulberg, who’s been at UR since 2016 and joined Team Israel two years ago through his relationship with the manager, Eric Holtz.
According to Mulberg, made available by UR via Zoom Wednesday night from Tokyo, he’ll return to the Spiders staff a more insightful and driven assistant.
“This is the best possible professional development I could ever experience,” said Mulberg.
Team Israel includes several former major leaguers who Mulberg studies. “I’m watching how they go about their business," he said. "This experience as a coach has raised my competitive spirit and mentality to a level it wasn’t at before.
“I’ll bring that mentality back to Richmond just in terms of teaching our players about how important it is to be focused and intentional with every rep … It’s insanely beneficial from that standpoint.”
Among Team Israel’s pitchers is Jonathan de Marte, 28, a former Spiders right-hander who has played professionally in independent leagues. He is expected to operate out of the bullpen, as he did when Team Israel won the six-team Europe/Africa Olympic qualifying tournament held in Germany and Italy during 2019.
“These two guys have worked their [rears] off to get where they’re at,” Richmond coach Tracy Woodson said Wednesday night. “They deserve this, and I’m ecstatic they’re getting this opportunity to be in the Olympics.”
Mulberg, also the Spiders recruiting coordinator, expressed his gratitude to Woodson and UR for allowing him the time to spend with Team Israel.
The pandemic that’s affecting the Olympics has limited interaction among athletes from all over the world in the Olympic village, de Marte said, but they have found ways to get to know one another and enjoy Olympic involvement.
Team Israel opened Thursday against South Korea, which won 6-5 in 10 innings without de Marte appearing, and meets Team USA Friday. The six participating teams – Japan, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are the others – after pool play advance to the “knockout stage,” with the Gold Medal game scheduled for Aug. 7.
Team Israel entered the Olympics as the least likely squad to medal, according to world rankings.
“Just from a historical standpoint, Israel’s been the underdog in a lot of different ways, and Israel has overcome a lot of different things throughout history,” said Mulberg.
He noted that in Olympic qualifying tournaments, “there was nobody picking us to win it and go to the Olympics … We accomplished something that many didn’t think was possible.”
