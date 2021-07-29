Spiders baseball assistant sees 'insanely beneficial' experience with Team Israel in Olympics

“These two guys have worked their [rears] off to get where they’re at,” Richmond coach Tracy Woodson said Wednesday night. “They deserve this, and I’m ecstatic they’re getting this opportunity to be in the Olympics.”

Mulberg, also the Spiders recruiting coordinator, expressed his gratitude to Woodson and UR for allowing him the time to spend with Team Israel.

The pandemic that’s affecting the Olympics has limited interaction among athletes from all over the world in the Olympic village, de Marte said, but they have found ways to get to know one another and enjoy Olympic involvement.

Team Israel opened Thursday against South Korea, which won 6-5 in 10 innings without de Marte appearing, and meets Team USA Friday. The six participating teams – Japan, Mexico and the Dominican Republic are the others – after pool play advance to the “knockout stage,” with the Gold Medal game scheduled for Aug. 7.

Team Israel entered the Olympics as the least likely squad to medal, according to world rankings.

“Just from a historical standpoint, Israel’s been the underdog in a lot of different ways, and Israel has overcome a lot of different things throughout history,” said Mulberg.

He noted that in Olympic qualifying tournaments, “there was nobody picking us to win it and go to the Olympics … We accomplished something that many didn’t think was possible.”