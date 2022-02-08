Spiders baseball facility prepped for construction. Seating area coming beyond right field.

Construction is on deck at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field, the baseball facility whose outskirts have been prepped for the first phase of an upgrade.

Fences have been erected in the parking lot behind the right-field wall. Within their perimeter, a new seating area will be built.

“The process began last week when the contractors began to mobilize on the site, and the actual construction I think is just a matter of them getting their equipment and personnel here and beginning,” John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, said Monday.

“As you can see, we had to do a little bit of a work-around with the season just right around the corner, but we think we’ll be able to accommodate fans and viewing lines and still progress and get the facility done here sometime during the season.”

The Spiders open Feb. 18 in Charleston, S.C., where they are scheduled to play three games beginning with Army West Point. UR’s home-opener (William & Mary) is scheduled for Feb. 22. The regular season runs through May 21, with the A-10 tournament at Fordham May 24-28.