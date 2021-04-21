Spiders baseball, off to 14-6 start, trying to get through extended COVID-19 pause

This season was supposed to be different. In 2020, the University of Richmond played 17 baseball games, and then UR was shut down along with the rest of college athletics because of the pandemic.

The Spiders have played 20 games this season, and are again dormant, this time in response to the latest COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing in their program. UR hasn’t played since completing a three-game sweep of Towson on April 11.

UR (14-6) missed last weekend’s four-game series at Saint Louis, and will not meet VCU this weekend in a four-game home series. Woodson said his program’s personnel before the recent coronavirus issue hadn’t turned in a positive test since December.

“We’ve been really good. We got bit on this one,” he said Wednesday.

This suspension of activities comes at a most unfortunate time for UR, off to its strongest start in Woodson’s eight seasons. The Spiders, who have won nine of their last 11, lead the A-10 in batting (.308) and rank fourth among 13 league teams in ERA (4.53).

Hitters missing repetitions against live pitching is the deepest concern for Woodson, a former major league player who appreciates the timing and routine required to excel offensively.