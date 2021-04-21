Spiders baseball, off to 14-6 start, trying to get through extended COVID pause

This season was supposed to be different. In 2020, the University of Richmond played 17 baseball games, and then the team was shut down along with the rest of college athletics because of the pandemic.
The Spiders have played 20 games this season, and are once again dormant, this time in response to the latest COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing in their program. Richmond hasn’t played since completing a three-game sweep of Towson on April 11.
UR (14-6) missed last weekend’s four-game series at Saint Louis, and will not meet VCU this weekend in a four-game series scheduled for Pitt Field. According to Woodson, his program’s personnel before the recent COVID issue hadn’t turned in a positive test since December.
“We’ve been really good. We got bit on this one,” he said Wednesday.
This suspension of activities comes at a most unfortunate time for Richmond, off to its strongest start in Woodson’s eight seasons. The Spiders, who have won nine of their last 11, lead the A-10 in batting (.308) and rank fourth among 13 league teams in ERA (4.53).
Hitters missing repetitions versus live pitching is the deepest concern for Woodson, a former major-league player who appreciates the timing and routine required to excel offensively.
“Right now, that’s our strength,” he said of UR’s hitting, “so hopefully we’ve got good enough guys that two weeks [away] isn’t bad for us.”
Woodson, whose team has not yet faced an A-10 opponent, projects that the Spiders may be able to resume team workouts early next week. Richmond in its next scheduled game activity meets Davidson at Pitt Field in a series that begins April 30.
“I’m just hoping nothing else pops up,” Woodson said. “Now we’ve really got to be careful, because we want to play the last four weekends.”
The A-10 tournament is scheduled for May 26-29 at the campus of the highest seed.
