Spiders baseball pivoted to 'new way of recruiting,' brought in 10 graduate transfers

An NCAA allowance precipitated by the world health crisis opened the door for student-athletes to gain extra years of eligibility. In response, the University of Richmond baseball program opened its door to 10 graduate transfers. This seems to be the start of a four-year cycle accented by this adjusted approach in various sports.
The NCAA announced last March that each spring-sport athlete would receive another year of eligibility seeing as how 2020 seasons were cut short, or never started, because of the pandemic. Richmond, for instance, completed 17 baseball games, about one-third of what it would have played, and shut down on March 11.
According to Spiders coach Tracy Woodson, most of UR’s grad transfers did not have the option of returning to the schools from which they played and earned undergraduate degrees because those schools do not offer graduate classes.
Also, three of the 10 come from Ivy League schools. That conference permits only undergraduates to play, making it fertile ground during the pandemic era for programs looking for experienced college athletes who must transfer to play fourth seasons of eligibility.
“Once it hit and we found out what was going on, this is what we wanted to do,” Woodson said, referring to the NCAA’s determination regarding an extra year of eligibility. “We took advantage of it.”
In addition to the three grad transfers from Ivy League schools, the Spiders have two from Holy Cross, and one each from Division III schools Swarthmore, Bates, Macalester, Saint John’s (Minnesota), and Franklin & Marshall. Almost all of the 10 have one season of eligibility, but there are a couple with two.
They are enrolled in Richmond’s graduate programs or law school.
All of the 10 graduate transfers are competing for roles as regulars, which enhances the team whether they end up starting or not, according to Woodson. He projects that Richmond’s recruiting may look similar, in terms of graduate transfers, in the next three years.
“It’s a new way of recruiting and this is the way it is,” said Woodson. ”We’re fortunate that people want to come here with the graduate programs that are available.”
Richmond’s staff recruited several players who chose Ivy League schools, and Woodson believes some will consider UR for their fourth seasons of eligibility once they graduate from their Ivy League schools.
“I think as a coaching staff, we’ve got a great relationship with our players, and our players talk to their buddies, and a lot of them are Ivy League school kids,” said Woodson. “We’ve had some of these kids who are reaching out to us. We’ve actually had to turn some down just because of numbers.”
When the Spiders begin their season Feb. 26 at home against Mount St. Mary’s, 43.5% of their 46-man roster will be newcomers: the 10 grad transfers, a junior-college transfer, and nine freshmen. A robust roster will be of great assistance as the pandemic continues to affect availability of college players in all sports.
"When we were recruiting these kids last year, we just wanted to be deep at every position. We didn't even think COVID was still going to be an issue," said Woodson. "But it is."
The A-10 split into North and South divisions for baseball, and UR will meet in series only divisional opponents Davidson, Dayton, George Mason, George Washington, Saint Louis and VCU.
The four-team A-10 tournament will be played May 26-29 at the field of the top seed, and Richmond is eligible, though Pitt Field has no lights.
