Spiders baseball pivoted to 'new way of recruiting,' brought in 10 graduate transfers

In addition to the three grad transfers from Ivy League schools, the Spiders have two from Holy Cross, and one each from Division III schools Swarthmore, Bates, Macalester, Saint John’s (Minnesota), and Franklin & Marshall. Almost all of the 10 have one season of eligibility, but there are a couple with two.

They are enrolled in Richmond’s graduate programs or law school.

All of the 10 graduate transfers are competing for roles as regulars, which enhances the team whether they end up starting or not, according to Woodson. He projects that Richmond’s recruiting may look similar, in terms of graduate transfers, in the next three years.

“It’s a new way of recruiting and this is the way it is,” said Woodson. ”We’re fortunate that people want to come here with the graduate programs that are available.”

Richmond’s staff recruited several players who chose Ivy League schools, and Woodson believes some will consider UR for their fourth seasons of eligibility once they graduate from their Ivy League schools.