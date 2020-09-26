Spiders basketball receives third oral commitment from Class of 2021 member

The University of Richmond’s Chris Mooney is a Philadelphia native who has often recruited that area through 16 years as Spiders’ basketball coach.
On UR’s behalf, Mooney recently received an oral commitment from a wing from a Philadelphia-area school, 6-foot-5 lefty Marcus Randolph.
Randolph, who averaged 14 points as a junior at Archbishop Wood High School, also was recruited by Temple and La Salle, among other schools. He announced his choice of UR on Friday night.
Randolph, who lives in Willingboro, N.J., also averaged five rebounds and four assists, while shooting 38% from 3-point distance, demonstrated versatility that the Spiders have sought in all recruits since Mooney became coach.
Randolph becomes the third high-school player to commit to Richmond in a pivotal recruiting year. The Spiders will start five seniors this season: guards Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis, and forwards Nathan Cayo, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod.
Previously from the Class of 2021, Richmond received oral commitments in June from John Marshall point guard Jason Nelson, who's 5-10, and 6-4 Malcolm Dread, a senior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.
Nelson was a first-team All-Metro pick and the Class 2 state player of the year last season. The signing period starts in November.
Mooney and UR agreed in early September to a two-year extension, according to Mooney. That contract extension takes him through the 2023-24 season, so Mooney is under contract for the next four seasons.
