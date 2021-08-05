Spiders basketball staffer James Adams named DIII head coach

James Adams, who spent the last two years as the Spiders video coordinator, was recently named head coach at Division III Saint Elizabeth University in Morristown, N.J.

Saint Elizabeth is a member of the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

The school of about 830 undergraduates started playing basketball in 2016. Adams, 28, grew up in West Orange, N.J. He was an accomplished long jumper and triple jumper at South Carolina.

"Track was something I was very good at, but it wasn't necessarily a huge passion of mine. The whole time I kind of knew I wanted to be in basketball as a career," Adams said.

Adams came to Richmond during the spring of 2019 after working as a basketball assistant coach at Division II Georgian Court University in Lakewood, N.J. He previously was an assistant for the Jersey Express of the ABA, a minor league.

“James did a tremendous job for us. I’m really excited for him, happy for him, proud of him that he was able to get a head-coaching job,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.