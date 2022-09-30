Spiders brace for 'Bam Bam,' Elon TB who came from Virginia Tech

Elon’s offense features a tailback who goes by “Bam Bam.”

This should concern the University of Richmond whenever it plays the Phoenix, but particularly on a potentially wet and windy day.

Jalen “Bam Bam” Hampton - a 5-foot-10, 203-pound transfer from Virginia Tech - has rushed for 323 yards in three games, 304 of them in the last two. He is likely to be immersed in his work on Elon’s natural surface Saturday, when it could be messy weather-wise due to Hurricane Ian.

Hampton, who attended high school in Rockville, Md., did not play in any games during two years at Virginia Tech.

“He’s strong. He can make you miss. I don’t see one guy bringing him down by himself very often, if ever,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, whose 3-1 team (1-0 CAA) is ranked No. 17 in the FCS poll. “I’m not sure why he didn’t play at Tech. He looks like an ACC back.”

The No. 23 Phoenix (3-1, 1-0 CAA), who won 35-31 at William & Mary last Saturday behind Hampton's 145 yards and three touchdowns, have a second transfer who’s also projected to be very involved in the run game: 6-4, 212-pound quarterback Matthew McKay. He spent time at N.C. State and Montana State. McKay is Elon’s second-leading rusher (50 ypg), and gained 85 yards at W&M.

Elon coach Tony Trisciani said he has a tailback in Hampton who can get some "dog yards" and a QB who does his job. "That’s what Matthew McKay has done. We’re not asking him to do anything spectacular. We’re just asking him to be the quarterback," said Trisciani.

Game plans adjust by necessity in rain and wind, with passing de-emphasized, running underscored, and ball-security a heightened issue, especially on special teams. Bracing, physically and strategically, for a heavy dose of Hampton and McKay on the ground would seem to be in the best interest of the Spiders.

“I’m excited about it. There will be opportunity for hands to get on balls. They’re obviously going to run the ball a little bit more if there’s a lot of rain,” said UR safety Gio Seigler. He characterizes Hampton's rushing style as "downhill.”

The Spiders have the quarterback who leads the FCS in completion percentage (78.6), Reece Udinski, so they would prefer drier playing conditions, without much wind.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping that it’s not quite as bad as you think it’s going to be,” Huesman said Wednesday. “But everything we do, we’ve got to prepare that it’s going to be a torrential downpour and 40-mile-an-hour winds.

"And if it’s not, then you feel a little bit better.”

The Spiders practiced this week with wet footballs. Hands of snappers and receivers were sprayed with water before ball-handling sessions. While offensive players have numerous reasons to worry about execution in inclement weather, it agrees with defensive players, in Seigler's estimation.

“Memories you’ll never forget,” he said. “It’s the best thing ever, honestly. It makes you not think about all the outside noise. You’re just out there playing with your friends, and just having a great time.”

The Richmond defense comes off games in which it held Lehigh to six points and Stony Brook to seven.