Spiders break away from Rhode Island late behind Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden

Rhode Island senior guard Jeremy Sheppard, a graduate of John Marshall High who began his college career at East Carolina, scored 11.

Junior guard Andre Gustavson missed his third consecutive game because of a groin strain.

Richmond has played three A-10 games and each has been highly competitive without one team gaining significant separation. UR led Rhode Island by seven a few times in the first half, during which the Rams were never on top. But they stayed close, with Richmond converting just two 3s (nine attempts) before the break, when UR was shooting 35.5% and up 35-34.

Rhody experienced a turnover stretch and trailed 54-46. Richmond then went astray offensively and the lead was 54-50 less than two minutes later. And that’s the way the night went. Nobody got strong grip.

Richmond pulled away with about eight minutes left behind 3s from Gilyard and Blake Francis (15 points), but didn't seal it until Gilyard hit that beat-the-shot-clock 3 with 1:47 left.

"To come down the stretch in the last four minutes is kind of what we pride ourselves on, just trying to get stops down that stretch," said Gilyard. "We were able to, for sure."