Spiders break away from Rhode Island late behind Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden

A three-game losing streak at home is an unbecoming look for the A-10 favorites with NCAA tournament aspirations. The University of Richmond avoided that portfolio scar Wednesday night with a clear sense of urgency in an 80-73 win over Rhode Island.
Grant Golden hardly ever dunks. He flushed two in a seven-minute stretch of the second half. Jacob Gilyard was making 27.1% of his 3-point attempts. He hit six of eight from behind the arc, including a big one with 1:47 left, just beating the shot clock.
"Some days you make shots. Some days you don't," said Gilyard. "I have been in a little slump. Got to remind myself it's just basketball. I think I've been putting a lot of pressure on myself overall. Today, I was just kind of out there playing."
Gilyard (22 points) and Golden (17, 9 rebounds, 5 assists) led the way for the Spiders (8-3, 2-1 A-10), who had dropped back-to-back home games 69-66 to St. Bonaventure and 76-71 to Hofstra.
Rhode Island (5-6, 2-2 A-10) led only briefly, by 1, very early in the second half.
UR coach Chris Mooney, in his 16th season, captured his 300th Division I victory. Mooney (300-237) was the Air Force coach for one season before shifting to Richmond in 2005.
Two of the nation’s most entertaining point guards, 5-foot-9 Gilyard and 5-11 Rhode Island senior Fatts Russell (18 points), each a four-year regular, got together for probably the final time. Gilyard and Russell among 20 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s premier point guard, and Russell is also on the 50-player watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to college basketball’s best player.
Rhode Island senior guard Jeremy Sheppard, a graduate of John Marshall High who began his college career at East Carolina, scored 11.
Junior guard Andre Gustavson missed his third consecutive game because of a groin strain.
Richmond has played three A-10 games and each has been highly competitive without one team gaining significant separation. UR led Rhode Island by seven a few times in the first half, during which the Rams were never on top. But they stayed close, with Richmond converting just two 3s (nine attempts) before the break, when UR was shooting 35.5% and up 35-34.
Rhody experienced a turnover stretch and trailed 54-46. Richmond then went astray offensively and the lead was 54-50 less than two minutes later. And that’s the way the night went. Nobody got strong grip.
Richmond pulled away with about eight minutes left behind 3s from Gilyard and Blake Francis (15 points), but didn't seal it until Gilyard hit that beat-the-shot-clock 3 with 1:47 left.
"To come down the stretch in the last four minutes is kind of what we pride ourselves on, just trying to get stops down that stretch," said Gilyard. "We were able to, for sure."
NOTES: The Spiders visit George Mason Saturday at noon (CBS Sports Network). UR beat GMU twice by double-digits last season, and the Jan. 18 game in Fairfax was one of the Spiders’ strangest of the year. Mason guard Javon Greene scored 39, a record for a Patriot at EagleBank Arena (opened in 1985 as the Patriot Center), in Richmond’s 97-87 win. Greene was averaging 12.4 points. He had 33 points with 8 minutes left.
UR shot 67.3% and nearly reached 100 points though it made only five 3s. Greene was averaging 10.5 points heading into Wednesday night’s meeting with visiting VCU.
Regarding the possibility of returning next season, per NCAA allowance because of the pandemic, Gilyard said, “I haven’t thought about it yet. I’m kind of just focused on this year and doing everything I can do to make sure we win the A-10.”
