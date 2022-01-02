Spiders can't catch Saint Louis in long run, fall 76-69 despite 24 and 12 from Tyler Burton

A threatening chase never stopped, but on the road, the University of Richmond did not produce enough to run down Saint Louis Sunday. The Billikens led from 6-5 on, winning 76-69 at Chaifetz Arena.
The Spiders (9-6, 0-2 A-10), who fell to 0-2 in the A-10 for the first time since 2018-19, didn't trail by more than 8, but failed to control the play-making of SLU sophomore point guard Yuri Collins, who scored a career-high 24 and had 8 assists.
"I don't think we found a way to get stops," said UR guard Jacob Gilyard, who scored 12 and had 4 steals to go with 4 assists. "And we didn't shoot the ball well today, haven't shot the ball well in both (A-10) losses that we've had."
The Spiders shot 36.9% and made 6 of 20 3-point attempts at SLU after shooting 27.8% and making 6 of 33 3-point attempts in Thursday's 83-56 loss to visiting Saint Joseph's.
"It's going to be tough when you don't shoot the ball well, but at the end of the day, we've got to find a way to get stops," said Gilyard. "This game comes down to making shots early and getting stops late."
SLU (9-4, 1-0 A-10) has four straight wins in series, having beaten UR 71-68 in the 2019 A-10 tournament, 74-58 in January of 2020 at the Robins Center, and 72-67 last February at Chaifetz Arena.
Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 24 with 12 rebounds for UR, which outrebounded the Billikens 46-36, with 14 offensive boards. Burton was 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.
"He was so aggressive in the second half. I thought he was a little bit passive in the first half (5 points)," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But his second half was just tremendous ... He's got so many tools."
The Billikens hadn’t played since Dec. 18 because of their COVID issues, and were missing 6-8, 240-pound starter Marten Linssen (ankle injury), a junior who averages 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Additionally, SLU did not start two players who have all season, 6-6 freshman Jordan Nesbitt (9.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and 6-4 sophomore Terrence Hargrove (9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), for conditioning reasons linked to COVID. They contributed as reserves.
Before intermission, UR shot 36%, and was 1 for 10 from 3-point distance. In the first half, "we were not as in sync as we usually are in terms of our passing and movement and cutting," said Mooney. "They had a different lineup of guys in there and I thought maybe we had the opportunity to take advantage of that, and we didn't to the level that I thought we could.
"In the second half, our offense was better ... Obviously, we had a hard time guarding Collins."
Behind St. Bonaventure in the A-10 preseason poll, Richmond was picked second and Saint Louis, third. Besides a meeting of league contenders, Sunday’s game also brought together two standout point guards, Gilyard (leads nation in steals with 3.4 per game, 6.4 assists per game) and the 6-0 Collins (leads nation in assists with 7.9 per game, 2.3 steals per game).
Coming in, the Billikens’ leading scorer was 6-5 redshirt freshman Gibson Jimerson (16.3 ppg), who played at Benedictine and then St. Christopher’s before spending his final high-school season at Florida’s Montverde Academy. Jimerson scored 10 first-half points and finished with 17.
Richmond and Saint Louis are scheduled to meet at the Robins Center on Feb. 25.
Next: The Spiders host Massachusetts (7-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in an A-10 game that will be televised by NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Minutemen, picked ninth among 14 in the league preseason poll, have not played since Dec. 19 because of COVID issues in the programs of three opponents.
UMass has eight transfers among 15 players, including transfers from James Madison (6-7 junior Greg Jones) and Norfolk State (6-5 junior C.J. Kelly).