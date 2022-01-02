Spiders can't catch Saint Louis in long run, fall 76-69 despite 24 and 12 from Tyler Burton

Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 24 with 12 rebounds for UR, which outrebounded the Billikens 46-36, with 14 offensive boards. Burton was 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.

"He was so aggressive in the second half. I thought he was a little bit passive in the first half (5 points)," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But his second half was just tremendous ... He's got so many tools."

The Billikens hadn’t played since Dec. 18 because of their COVID issues, and were missing 6-8, 240-pound starter Marten Linssen (ankle injury), a junior who averages 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Additionally, SLU did not start two players who have all season, 6-6 freshman Jordan Nesbitt (9.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and 6-4 sophomore Terrence Hargrove (9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), for conditioning reasons linked to COVID. They contributed as reserves.

Before intermission, UR shot 36%, and was 1 for 10 from 3-point distance. In the first half, "we were not as in sync as we usually are in terms of our passing and movement and cutting," said Mooney. "They had a different lineup of guys in there and I thought maybe we had the opportunity to take advantage of that, and we didn't to the level that I thought we could.