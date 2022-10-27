Spiders carry local accent into field hockey meeting with VCU

VCU and the University of Richmond close their field hockey regular seasons Friday at Cary Street Field and the team with the most Richmond-area residents is …

UR, surprising given the concentration of out-of-state students at the relatively small private school. VCU is a large state school that draws heavily from the Richmond region.

The Rams have no Richmond-area residents on their team, and their roster is heavy with international players.

UR has five Richmond-area residents, four from Trinity Episcopal (Erika Latta, Lainey Nichols, Cori Nichols, Annie Nash) and one from Collegiate (Madelyn Curtis).

Additionally, UR coach Jamie Montgomery is a Collegiate graduate and one of her assistants, Chaney Eldridge, attended St. Catherine’s.

“I think it’s sort of incumbent upon the program that if there are good players in this area - I know we’re a private school - but we should know the talent in our backyard,” said Montgomery, UR's coach since 2018.

“And at least make sure that whether or not we’re on their radar that they know that we’re a program that is interested in keeping talent around and developing it here.”

High schools in the area that are strong academically allow the Spiders recruit extensively in them, according to Montgomery. The coach said that even though Spiders from the area are close to home, they can still have a university experience.

“Their college life has become their college life, which is sometimes hard to do when you live close to home,” said Montgomery. “But I think the university does a really good job of really immersing the kids in the university setting.”

The Spiders are 6-11 (2-4 A-10) and the Rams are 9-8 (3-3 A-10).