Spiders cast wide scheduling net by necessity: 'I think it’s getting harder and harder.'

Robins Center guests included Virginia, Seton Hall and Wake Forest during a four-week stretch of the University of Richmond’s 2005-06 nonconference basketball schedule.

Getting three members of college basketball’s top-tier leagues to visit UR is highly unlikely to happen again, though it’s not for lack of effort on the Spiders’ part.

They ask, without success.

“I think it’s getting harder and harder,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th season, said of nonconference scheduling. “I look around the A-10 always to see who’s playing what (opponents) and it seems to me that it’s getting harder and harder to schedule.

“It’s obviously almost impossible to get a home-and-home with a high major team.”

Northern Iowa (1-0) visits the Spiders (1-0) Friday night, and there's a matchup whose geographic incongruity demonstrates to what length UR will throw its scheduling nets to catch a game that may be of great assistance when at-large invitations are distributed in March by those who determine the NCAA tournament field.

“On Selection Sunday, strength of schedule usually comes into play when (selection committee members are) talking about, ‘This team is in, this team is out,’” said Mooney.

Next week, Wichita State plays at the Robins Center, and later in November the Spiders travel to Toledo. In December, Drake, which is located in Des Moines, Iowa, visits the Robins Center.

Richmond is playing those far-flung opponents because they are traditional mid-major powers that can fortify UR’s nonconference portfolio, and those far-flung opponents view Richmond in the same light.

Northern Iowa was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, won 20 games last season, and is a consistently successful program. Wichita State has dipped in recent years from remarkable achievement, but also has been consistently successful.

Toledo was picked second in the Mid-American Conference and returns four starters from a 26-8 team. Drake was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference and comes off a 25-11 season. Three starters return.

In addition to those games, “Obviously the tournament in Barclays Center is terrific (UR vs. Syracuse, and then St. John’s or Temple), the Clemson game (in Greenville, S.C.),” said Mooney. “So I think we’ve given ourselves a chance to play against some of the best competition.”

Friday night, Richmond will reveal its 2022 A-10 championship and NCAA banners at the Robins Center and distribute championship rings to team members able to return to UR.

What the Spiders accomplished in March during their run to the A-10 title and an NCAA tournament upset of Big Ten champion Iowa “changes everything, just because of the attention that’s put on those games and how significant and important they are,” said Mooney.

“It certainly helped us recruit in the spring in terms of the three guys we were able to bring in out of the transfer portal (7-foot Neal Quinn from Lafayette, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford, and 6-5 Jason Roche from The Citadel).”

Richmond opened Monday with a 69-48 win over visiting VMI. Northern Iowa dismissed Wartburg 105-49 Monday. The Panthers play at Virginia Monday night.