Spiders celebrate 'pretty special' return to football rhythm with signs of promise

A couple of minutes remained in the University of Richmond’s 38-14 win over Howard Saturday at Robins Stadium and Spiders tailback Aaron Dykes, retired for the afternoon, walked up and down UR’s sideline fist-bumping smiling players and coaches eager to reciprocate.

There was much to celebrate: the return to traditional game activity for two teams idle last fall because of the pandemic, a loud and involved crowd, a one-sided victory for the Spiders, and sound Richmond offensive execution.

What made it an ideal season-opener for the Spiders was the room for improvement while rolling, primarily on defense. They came in heavy favorites against a Howard team picked to finish last in the MEAC, and Richmond will again face an underdog when Lehigh (0-1) visits Robins Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m.

The UR plan is to gradually elevate its performance during these first two games, and then be good to go Sept. 18 for a date at No. 16 Villanova (1-0), projected third and one spot ahead of the Spiders in the CAA preseason poll.

“I think it’s a really good schedule for us to have these two home games,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “I’m glad we have this opportunity. We’ll get better. We’ll get better from the first game to the second game. You always do. We need to get better.”