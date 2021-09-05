Spiders celebrate 'pretty special' return to football rhythm with signs of promise

A couple of minutes remained in the University of Richmond’s 38-14 win over Howard Saturday at Robins Stadium and Spiders tailback Aaron Dykes, retired for the afternoon, walked up and down UR’s sideline fist-bumping smiling players and coaches eager to reciprocate.
There was much to celebrate: the return to traditional game activity for two teams idle last fall because of the pandemic, a loud and involved crowd, a one-sided victory for the Spiders, and sound Richmond offensive execution.
What made it an ideal season-opener for the Spiders was the room for improvement while rolling, primarily on defense. They came in heavy favorites against a Howard team picked to finish last in the MEAC, and Richmond will again face an underdog when Lehigh (0-1) visits Robins Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m.
The UR plan is to gradually elevate its performance during these first two games, and then be good to go Sept. 18 for a date at No. 16 Villanova (1-0), projected third and one spot ahead of the Spiders in the CAA preseason poll.
“I think it’s a really good schedule for us to have these two home games,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “I’m glad we have this opportunity. We’ll get better. We’ll get better from the first game to the second game. You always do. We need to get better.”
Villanova on Saturday won 47-3 at Lehigh, forecast as the fourth-place finisher in the Patriot League. The Mountain Hawks, who committed six turnovers (four interceptions and two lost fumbles), have lost 10 straight games to CAA opponents.
Against Howard, the Spiders did not commit a turnover, did not give up a sack while passing 40 times, sprung a few big plays, ground out tough yards when needed, gained 530 yards, and put themselves in position to develop depth by earning the right to play the fourth quarter mostly with reserves.
Ten Richmond players made at least one reception. The tailback load, led by Dykes (54 yards and two one-yard TD runs on 15 carries), was shared with effective results. Quarterback Joe Mancuso completed 25 of 34 for 293 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 54 yards. Strong offensive-line play was the foundation from which all of that grew.
Defensively, UR was not as consistently impressive, though the Bison converted one of 11 third-down opportunities. Howard gained 348 yards, averaged 6.6 yards per play, and stung the Spiders with scores on a 24-yard run and a 64-yard pass.
“There was some sloppiness out here, some things that I wasn’t thrilled with,” said Huesman. “We’ll learn from this film.”
But there is film of a genuine fall football game, something Richmond did not have at this time last year. The Spiders and their fans are gleefully back in game-week rhythm.
From Huesman’s Robins Center office, he can look out a window and see a large parking lot that is the primary site of tailgating for hundreds of UR supporters. During Richmond’s two spring-semester games at Robins Stadium, attendance was restricted to mostly family and friends.
“I looked out a few different times just to see how much fun they were having out there before I came out to the field,” said Huesman. “That’s cool. I thought we had a really nice crowd out there for Labor Day Weekend [7,048].
“It was great. It was really pretty special.”
