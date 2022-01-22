Spiders clamp down on Explorers for road win, Chris Mooney's 300th as UR coach

La Salle outrebounded Richmond 40-28 and had 11 offensive boards.

UR made its move in the second half by beating those big guys downcourt and scoring in transition.

“Anytime we get a rebound, we want to try to push in transition,” Cayo said. “We have great guards, so if we can get an easy bucket in transition, we always want to do that.”

Richmond led 43-33 with 13:12 left, and 49-38 with 8:49 remaining. The Explorers were limited to two baskets during a nearly 10-minute stretch, which allowed UR to take charge.

“We played very well defensively and Andre Gustavson is just a tremendous defender,” Mooney said. “Andre’s ability to keep the ball away from a really good player, and make it really difficult for a scorer is really, really impressive.

“And I thought he did a great job of that, and I thought that made them a little bit more stagnant because it wasn’t as easy to get shots in their fluid motion.”