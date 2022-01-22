Spiders clamp down on Explorers for road win, Chris Mooney's 300th as UR coach

PHILADELPHIA — Chris Mooney’s first victory as University of Richmond coach was a 44-40 decision over Hampton on Nov. 18, 2005.
“Two things stood out. We had a chance to be a good defensive team, and were going to be an offensive team that struggled,” Mooney said.
His 300th had a similar win-with-defense feel.
The Spiders picked up a scrappy 64-56 win at La Salle on Saturday, quieting the Explorers for an extended period of the second half and causing 16 turnovers.
Mooney, in his 17th season at Richmond, is 300-238 as Spiders coach.
Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo each scored 18 points for UR (12-7, 3-3 A-10). Interior player Clifton Moore scored 19 on 9-of-12 shooting for the Explorers (6-10, 1-5).
For much of the game, the Spiders dealt with a La Salle lineup that included the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Moore (Indiana transfer, 12 rebounds), 6-9, 250-pound Mamadou Doucoure, and 6-8 Jack Clark. That was problematic for Richmond on both ends.
“We had a lot of emphasis on boxing out early. They’re a great offensive-rebounding team,” said Cayo, who made 9 of 11 shots. “In the beginning, we really didn’t do a good job with them. We keyed in on it, and I think we did a good job in the second half.”
La Salle outrebounded Richmond 40-28 and had 11 offensive boards.
UR made its move in the second half by beating those big guys downcourt and scoring in transition.
“Anytime we get a rebound, we want to try to push in transition,” Cayo said. “We have great guards, so if we can get an easy bucket in transition, we always want to do that.”
Richmond led 43-33 with 13:12 left, and 49-38 with 8:49 remaining. The Explorers were limited to two baskets during a nearly 10-minute stretch, which allowed UR to take charge.
“We played very well defensively and Andre Gustavson is just a tremendous defender,” Mooney said. “Andre’s ability to keep the ball away from a really good player, and make it really difficult for a scorer is really, really impressive.
“And I thought he did a great job of that, and I thought that made them a little bit more stagnant because it wasn’t as easy to get shots in their fluid motion.”
The Spiders in the first half got zero points from guard Jacob Gilyard (two shots) and 5 points from forward Tyler Burton (two early fouls, seven minutes played), who was leading the A-10 in scoring (17.1 ppg). They also hit 1 of 10 3-point attempts.
The 6-10 Golden and a turnover-causing defense (seven by the Explorers) kept Richmond barely ahead. UR led 31-29 at halftime behind Golden’s 12 points.
Golden hit 5 of 12 attempts in the opening half, when Richmond used true freshman wing Marcus Randolph for the first time in A-10 competition. Before this trip, Randolph had participated in three games. He hadn’t played since UR’s win over Bucknell on Dec. 22.
Notes: The Spiders will play their third consecutive road game. They travel to Rhode Island for a 6:30 p.m. date Tuesday (televised by CBS Sports Network). The Rams (12-5, 3-2 A-10) lost to visiting George Washington 63-61 Saturday afternoon after leading by 15.
John Marshall High graduate Jeremy Sheppard, a 6-1 senior, averages 11 points and 3.1 assists for URI. He made previous stops at East Carolina and the College of Central Florida. The Rams are coached for the fourth season by David Cox, a 1995 William & Mary graduate and former Tribe point guard.
Dji Bailey, a 6-5 UR sophomore who averages about 8 minutes, missed his third straight game because of an ankle injury.
FG FT Reb
UR M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 27 2-6 6-7 0-3 0 2 12
Cayo 30 9-11 0-1 1-4 1 2 18
Golden 27 7-15 4-5 0-5 1 1 18
Gilyard 40 2-6 1-2 0-2 7 1 6
Gstvson 33 3-5 2-2 0-5 1 2 8
Grace 16 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 2 2
Sherod 11 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Randolph 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wilson 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Koureissi 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Crabtree 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 13-17 2-25 12 13 64
Percentages: FG .453, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Burton 2-4, Gilyard 1-5, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Sherod 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Golden 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 2 (Gilyard, Gustavson). Turnovers: 7 (Gustavson 3, Gilyard, Golden, Koureissi, Sherod). Steals: 12 (Gustavson 5, Burton 2, Gilyard 2, Golden 2, Cayo).
FG FT Reb
LA SALLE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Doucoure 17 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Moore 36 9-12 1-2 3-12 0 0 19
Brantley 16 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Clark 35 4-13 5-5 2-8 3 1 13
Ncklbrry 29 3-9 2-2 0-5 3 3 9
Ray 26 1-3 3-4 4-8 3 3 5
Brickus 24 2-6 0-0 1-3 3 3 6
Gill 14 0-4 0-0 1-3 2 3 0
McFrlane 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-55 11-13 11-40 15 17 56
Percentages: FG .382, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Brickus 2-4, Nickelberry 1-4, Brantley 0-1, Ray 0-1, Clark 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 4 (Moore 2, Doucoure, Ray). Turnovers: 16 (Brantley 4, Clark 4, Nickelberry 3, Brickus 2, Moore 2, Ray). Steals: 3 (Brantley, Gill, Moore).
Richmond 31 33 — 64
La Salle 29 27 — 56
