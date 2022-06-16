Spiders coach Chris Mooney agrees to three-year extension through 2026-27

It seemed highly likely that the University of Richmond would reward basketball coach Chris Mooney with a contract extension after the Spiders won the 2022 A-10 title and knocked off Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

An extension is standard operating procedure, given those accomplishments. Mooney will receive a three-year extension that runs through the 2026-27, the school is expected to announce Thursday.

UR, a private school, does not share information regarding coaches’ pay or buy-out details.

Mooney, heading into his 18th season with the Spiders, was working under a contract that ran through the 2023-24 season, having agreed to a two-year extension in September of 2020.

Mooney’s 2021-22 Spiders (24-13, 10-8 A-10) dealt with several narrow defeats during the regular season, and then won four A-10 tournament games (three by five or fewer points) in Washington, D.C., to capture the league crown and advance to the NCAAs for the first time since 2011.

The Spiders were in position to qualify for the 2020 NCAA tournament with a 24-7 record (14-4 A-10), but the event was canceled due to the pandemic. Under Mooney, Richmond also went to the NCAAs in 2010 as an at-large entry and in 2011 as the A-10 champion (reaching Sweet 16). Since Mooney took over the program in 2005, the Spiders also have reached the NIT quarterfinals three times.

The Spiders have posted two losing seasons in the last 15 years. Mooney’s overall record is 312-244, and his teams have gone 154-127 in A-10 competition. Mooney turns 50 in August.

Mooney and UR have agreed to several extensions over the years, and the most pivotal one came in March of 2009. Mooney was in the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed when he replaced Jerry Wainwright. Mooney’s teams at the time of the extension had gone 53-68 (27-36 A-10), with one postseason bid (2008 College Basketball Invitational).

Jim Miller, then the director of athletics at UR, determined that the program under Mooney had demonstrated sufficient progress for an extension, whose length was not announced. The Spiders then began a more successful run, and Mooney remained at UR though there have been occasionally opportunities to coach elsewhere.

"I thought coming to Richmond was a place where you wouldn't have to try to move to the next level," said Mooney, a Philadelphia native who was the head coach at Air Force for one year before his arrival at UR. "If you were to script out moving up the ladder, so to speak, that you wouldn't have to move on from Richmond."