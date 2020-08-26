Spiders coach Russ Huesman doesn't want a spring season to delay normal kickoff to 2021

University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman welcomes a spring football season, just not too much of one.

Huesman said Tuesday that he wants nothing happening in the spring that jeopardizes a normal start for the 2021 season. So about six spring games that end in April with no FCS playoffs seems about right to him. Players, Huesman believes, have sufficient recovery time in that scenario.

“My personal opinion is it’s too hard to play eight games and playoffs, and go into the middle of May, and then show up in August and [open in early September],” Huesman said during a webinar sponsored by the UR Alumni Association and the Spider Athletic Fund. “Do I think we could get six conference games in, in some capacity, and maybe play a conference championship game? I think you could probably do that and finish it up by early April.”

A spring season that could, with playoffs participation, extend to mid-May would physically be too much on players if their programs intend to start next season at the usual time, which Huesman believes should be the priority.

“I do not want a ’21 season interrupted. I think the worst thing that you can do, in my mind, is to [delay the start of 2021],” he said. “Now you’ve interrupted ’20, you’ve got some partial spring, and now you [delay] ’21? I think that’s a bad move.