Spiders coach Russ Huesman sees CAA Football addition of Hampton, Monmouth as win-win

The spot atop CAA Football opens up with James Madison moving to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, and University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday he likes how the league addressed expansion by adding Hampton and Monmouth to make a 13-team league.

“Obviously Monmouth has been a really good football program for the last few years … And Hampton, for us, it’s ideal (being) in the state of Virginia right down the road,” said Huesman. “That fits us and William & Mary really well. Pretty excited about both of them coming in.”

Hampton, a private school with an enrollment of about 3,000, went 1-5 and 3-4 in its two seasons as a member of the Big South Conference (did not play in fall of 2020 or spring of 2021). Monmouth, a private school with an enrollment of approximately 6,700 in Long Branch, N.J., also comes from the Big South Conference. In league play, the Hawks went 15-1 over the last three seasons.

Now it’s up to CAA Football to determine which schools will play one another during eight-game league schedules, starting with the coming fall, when Hampton and Monmouth are included. CAA Football is still working on its league schedule, and it may involve North and South divisions.