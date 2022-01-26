Spiders coach Russ Huesman sees CAA Football addition of Hampton, Monmouth as win-win

The spot atop CAA Football opens up with James Madison moving to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, and University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday he likes how the league addressed expansion by adding Hampton and Monmouth to make a 13-team league.
“Obviously Monmouth has been a really good football program for the last few years … And Hampton, for us, it’s ideal (being) in the state of Virginia right down the road,” said Huesman. “That fits us and William & Mary really well. Pretty excited about both of them coming in.”
Hampton, a private school with an enrollment of about 3,000, went 1-5 and 3-4 in its two seasons as a member of the Big South Conference (did not play in fall of 2020 or spring of 2021). Monmouth, a private school with an enrollment of approximately 6,700 in Long Branch, N.J., also comes from the Big South Conference. In league play, the Hawks went 15-1 over the last three seasons.
Now it’s up to CAA Football to determine which schools will play one another during eight-game league schedules, starting with the coming fall, when Hampton and Monmouth are included. CAA Football is still working on its league schedule, and it may involve North and South divisions.
Huesman believes it’s geographically sensible for the Spiders to annually play William & Mary, Hampton and Elon, as well as Towson and Delaware. In a Northern Division, that leaves Albany, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Monmouth. But then, what to do with Villanova?
CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said Monday, when HU and Monmouth were announced as new members starting in July, that the league is analyzing potential competition models.
“If they’re looking at regionalizing it, cost-cutting, making it better financially for people, well then obviously Delaware and Towson should be in the (South Division) mix, and even Villanova to a certain extent,” said Huesman. “And if they add another southern school …”
The coming season is an 11-game setup in FCS (12-game seasons are allowed for FCS programs in years during which there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving). Richmond is scheduled to open at Virginia Sept. 3, host Saint Francis on Sept. 10, and visit Lehigh on Sept. 17. Beyond that, Huesman has no idea what his schedule will be, though it seems likely the Spiders will close against W&M in the programs’ rivalry game.
“It’s a little difficult because you’ve got to secure hotels, travel arrangements … I think we can get it done if (the CAA schedule) is done by the end of February or early March,” said Huesman.
Notes: Huesman said of the addition of former UR star defensive back Winston October as receivers coach, “I tried to hire him on a couple of other occasions and it didn’t work out. This time it did and I’m thrilled to have him.”
The Spiders are focused on the weight room (five days a week) after their usual strength-building routine was not routine during the last two years because of the pandemic … Huesman said former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski , now at UR, is “like an extra coach” helping teach other Spiders the offense of ex-VMI coordinator Billy Cosh, now UR OC.
Ex-VMI All-American receiver Jakob Herres will not enroll at UR until he graduates from VMI in May. “It won’t be a tough transition because he already knows the playbook,” said Huesman … The Spiders begin spring ball on Feb. 26, and their spring game is scheduled for April 9.
