Spiders coach Tracy Woodson: time has arrived for wireless connection from dugout to catcher

In a crouch, the catcher looks to his dugout. There, a pitching coach runs through a sequence of hand signals that indicate the desired pitch and location, based on the count and other variables.
The catcher then often examines at an oversized wristband to translate the information received from the pitching coach. Eventually, the catcher relays the signals via finger combinations, body taps, dirt grabs, and mask touches to the pitcher, who then begins his preparation for delivery.
Unless the hitter has called timeout and stepped out of the batter’s box because he grew weary of waiting, in which case the entire process may restart.
It’s time to eliminate these time-consuming, old-school connections and replace them with wireless communication between the dugout and the catcher, believes University of Richmond coach Tracy Woodson. In a move to increase pace of play and shorten games lengths, the NCAA introduced one-way wireless communication between the dugout and the catcher a few years ago as an experimental rule, and that status continues.
Some top-tier leagues have given it a try for conference games during which each team has the ability to electronically communicate dugout to catcher.
“I think it’s a great thing. It will speed up the game,” said Woodson. “I mean, my gosh, all these stupid fingers signs. People are so scared (opponents) are going to steal signs. It’s out of control.”
Woodson, a Benedictine graduate who starred at N.C. State, managed seven years in the minor leagues, topping out at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2004, after 13 seasons as a pro player. He was a third-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and played on the Dodgers' 1988 World Series champion team. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals during his five years in the major leagues.
When Woodson was a Benedictine shortstop four decades ago, most catchers on all levels were trusted with calling pitches and locations. That procedure was fast and simple, without coaches’ input/interference.
Very rarely is that the case any longer, from the major leagues to Little League. And as the signals transmission from the dugout to the catcher became more complex for fear of sign stealing, games lengthened.
The NCAA approved earpiece use for catchers, catchers’ electronic wrist devices that would communicate what pitching coaches wanted, and an electronic display board in, or on, the dugout that would send coded signals from the coach to the catcher and pitcher in the experimental package. Conferences must request use of the technology trial through the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee by Jan. 1.
The earpiece appears to be the most popular option. The catcher hears instructions from the dugout, but cannot respond. As Woodson pointed out, batters could hear what catchers said.
Various organizations have surveyed college coaching staff members about their feelings on the topic, and coaches have shared thoughts on the wireless communication system, according to Woodson.
The investment for a program wouldn’t be substantial, but any nonessential cost may be strongly discouraged by athletic departments during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which colleges have experienced major financial losses.
If one team is able to purchase and set up an electronic system, it couldn’t be used until the opponent has done the same.
Woodson was asked whether he could see additional electronic communication improving the college game, and he rapidly responded with an idea, in jest. He suggested equipping umpires with earpieces that would allow coaches to offer counsel without leaving the dugout.
NOTE: Woodson’s reaction to A-10 member La Salle announcing on Sept. 29 that it will discontinue baseball and six other sports at the conclusion of this school year: “It’s tough to see programs dropped. That’s more kids now trying to find a place to play.”
