Spiders coach Tracy Woodson: time has arrived for wireless connection from dugout to catcher

In a crouch, the catcher looks to his dugout. There, a pitching coach runs through a sequence of hand signals that indicate the desired pitch and location, based on the count and other variables.

The catcher then often examines at an oversized wristband to translate the information received from the pitching coach. Eventually, the catcher relays the signals via finger combinations, body taps, dirt grabs, and mask touches to the pitcher, who then begins his preparation for delivery.

Unless the hitter has called timeout and stepped out of the batter’s box because he grew weary of waiting, in which case the entire process may restart.

It’s time to eliminate these time-consuming, old-school connections and replace them with wireless communication between the dugout and the catcher, believes University of Richmond coach Tracy Woodson. In a move to increase pace of play and shorten games lengths, the NCAA introduced one-way wireless communication between the dugout and the catcher a few years ago as an experimental rule, and that status continues.

Some top-tier leagues have given it a try for conference games during which each team has the ability to electronically communicate dugout to catcher.