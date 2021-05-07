Spiders' comeback falls short, High Point takes SoCon men's lacrosse championship

"It seemed like nothing was clicking today," said Lanchbury, who scored twice. "That's part on us. That's part on High Point for playing a really good game."

Chemotti spent an hour with his team in a post-game meeting.

"These are so tough. We have an incredible group, a truly incredible group," said the coach. "To try to get them to understand that one day and one game, that does not define their season or their career, that was the message. It's very tough for them to buy that today, because it just wasn't our day."

The Spiders reached the final of their conference tournament for the seventh consecutive year.

From the beginning, the Spiders looked a bit tight on offense with uncharacteristic turnovers. Also, the Panthers won seven of the first eight face-offs, which set them up for offensive success.

And there was High Point senior attack Asher Nolting (two goals, one assist), the nation’s fifth-leading scorer coming in (65 points). The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Colorado, the tournament's most outstanding player, was clearly a focal point for UR’s defense, which left gaps elsewhere.