Spiders' commit Matt Reed, 6-9, withdraws pledge

Prospects occasionally rescind oral commitments across the country. It’s a highly, highly unusual occurrence for those who pledge to the University of Richmond.

On Wednesday, 6-foot-9, 250-pound Matt Reed tweeted, “After much consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of Richmond and open back up my recruitment.”

Reed, from the Dallas area, was a major get for UR when he orally committed in early September. Reed's coach at the iSchool of Lewisville, Brian Nwelue, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Reed also considered Tulsa, Colorado State, Loyola Chicago, Northern Iowa, Missouri, Washington State, and Rice, among others. His skill set falls in line with what the Spiders have sought in terms of big men since Chris Mooney became coach in 2005. Reed can shoot the 3 and handles the ball well for a big man. His footwork and ability to use either hand around the basket helps increase his scoring potential.

Prospects from the Class of 2023 cannot sign letters-of-intent that make their pledges official until Nov. 9.

In April, UR received an oral commitment from 6-0 Trevor Smith, who's from Woodside High in Newport News and is a member of the Class of 2023. In late August, 6-6 Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C., made an oral commitment to Richmond, and he is also a member of the Class of 2023.

The Spiders now have two scholarships available for incoming players, with 6-7 Tyler Burton, 6-5 Andre Gustavson, 6-9 Matt Grace, and 6-6 Connor Crabtree in their final seasons.