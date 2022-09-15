Spiders complete hoops schedule with home date against Wichita State

The University of Richmond completed its men’s basketball schedule by adding a home game against Wichita State on Nov. 17. The Shockers, of the American Athletic Conference, will host the Spiders next season.
Before A-10 defending champion UR begins its 18-game A-10 schedule in late December, it will deal with a 13-game nonconference schedule comprised of VMI, Northern Iowa, Charleston, Wichita State, Syracuse, St. John’s/Temple, Toledo, William & Mary, Drake, Fairleigh Dickinson, Clemson, Bucknell and Coppin State.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor