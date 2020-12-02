Spiders continue to sort through COVID-19 pause

The COVID-19 interruption of Richmond’s basketball season involved three members of the Spiders’ travel party to Lexington, Ky., where UR played last Friday and Sunday before flying back to Richmond. No player tested positive, according to coach Chris Mooney.

The No. 19 Spiders (2-0) continue to sort through the situation that caused them to call off Wednesday's game at Charleston. Mooney shed some light on developments as a guest on the podcast of ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt.

“The frustrating thing was … for us, wearing the mask didn’t prevent you from being a close contact. So if you sat behind somebody on a plane who tested positive, you’re within six feet, even though everybody was wearing masks everywhere … you were considered a close contact,” said Mooney.

Mooney added that UR considered possibilities of false positives, and to establish those, “you need three negatives each separated by 24 hours … If that would happen, we’d only be paused for a few days.”

If not, suspension could last longer.

Richmond’s Nov. 25 opener against Detroit Mercy was scratched after a positive test in the Titans’ program. The Spiders are scheduled to open at home Saturday against Furman. As of Wednesday night, that game had not been postponed or canceled.