Spiders' COVID delay offers Tulane transfer Connor Crabtree additional recovery time

If there is a silver lining to Richmond’s program being stalled by positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, it’s that Crabtree has missed only two games. Three UR games have been called off by COVID, the opener vs. Detroit Mercy (positive test in Titans’ program), as well as Wednesday’s date at Charleston and Richmond’s Saturday home-opener vs. Furman.

UR coach Chris Mooney, whose No. 19 Spiders defeated Morehead State and Kentucky in the Bluegrass Showcase, said Crabtree will be a “definite fixture in there” when he is physically able. Crabtree’s projected role expanded with the preseason knee injury suffered by 6-4 senior Nick Sherod, who will miss the year.

Of Crabtree, Mooney said, “He loves basketball, he’s a great teammate, and we really think he’s going to be a very, very good player. We’re excited for [his return], and just making sure he can manage it back and have days without pain is really important.”

According to Crabtree, he was cleared to start practice this week, but the Spiders haven’t held a team workout since prepping for last Sunday’s Kentucky game because of COVID-related restrictions. Crabtree said he is residing in a hotel room and concentrating on daily training to accelerate his recovery.