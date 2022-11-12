Spiders crack Delaware D for five field goals, win as Jake Larson hits FG at :04

NEWARK, Del. – “Keep everything in front of you.”

That must have been the unbreakable commandment handed down to both defenses in the University of Richmond’s 21-13 win at Delaware Saturday before 16,534.

The Blue Hens, ranked No. 17 in the FCS poll, came in as the top-rated defense in CAA Football (14.2 ppg, 273 yards allowed per game) and the Spiders, ranked No. 12, arrived as the league’s second-best defense (19.2 ppg, 312 ypg).

Trends held. Jake Larson hit a 39-yard field goal, UR's fifth of the day, with four seconds left to make it 15-13. UD tried a lateral play on the kickoff return, on which UR ended up with a TD, its only one of the day.

Richmond, which has won five straight, was averaging 32 points and led 9-0 late in the third quarter. And then came Delaware's two fourth-quarter touchdowns, both on running plays, that nearly sunk UR (8-2, 6-1 CAA).

Richmond got a long slant completion to Jerry Garcia in the final minute that set up Larson's decisice FG. The Spiders and William & Mary (9-1, 6-1 CAA) play for the CAA title Saturday at Robins Stadium.

The Spiders forced three first-half turnovers and came up with only a pair of field goals – a 33-yarder by Andrew Lopez and a 46-yarder by Larson, he of the stronger leg. Both teams gained yardage, but failed to follow through on drives, or turned it over on multiple occasions in Delaware’s case.

Richmond reached UD’s 27 on its first possession and lost the ball on an Aaron Dykes fumble. In addition to interceptions by linebacker Tristan Wheeler and safety Aaron Banks, UR defensive end Marlem Louis caused Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson to lose a fumble and the Spiders stopped Delaware (7-3, 4-3 CAA) on fourth down at the Richmond 25.

In the third quarter, a roughing-the-passer penalty on UR defensive back Aamir Hall set up Delaware with a first down at Richmond’s 17. The Spiders held, largely because of a Blue Hens’ holding penalty. UD missed a 40-yard FG try.

Richmond then drove for a 29-yard FG by Lopez to make it 9-0.

The Blue Hens broke through early in the fourth quarter on a Henderson two-yard run after he overcame a fourth-and-nine challenge with an up-the-middle scramble. UR led 9-7 with 14:52 left.

UR then got its fourth FG, this one from Larson, a 47-yarder that pushed the lead to 12-7 with 12:11 remaining.

The Blue Hens sprung their big play - a 37-yard TD run by Marcus Yarns. UD, after failing on the two-point conversion pass, led 13-12 with 9:24 left.

The Spiders played without slot receiver Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), who was leading the CAA in receptions per game (7.7) because of a hand injury suffered last Saturday in a win over New Hampshire.

UR quarterback Reece Udinski suffered a lower-body injury against UNH, but played the whole game at Delaware, though he did not run the ball.

Next: The Spiders wrap up their regular season against William & Mary next Saturday with a noon meeting.