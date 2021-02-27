Spiders creep back in fourth quarter, sting Towson for first win

With three seconds left, Ryan Lanchbury launched the ball 100 feet in the air, a time-killing celebration shot.
Off to an 0-2 start for the first time since its inaugural season of 2014, and with No. 1 Duke on the horizon, the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team needed a win Saturday against Towson. The Spiders rebounded from a disheartening third quarter and outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the fourth to pick up an 11-10 victory at Robins Stadium.
Richmond (1-2), ranked No. 17, trailed 9-5 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
“It definitely hasn’t been our best start, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” said Lanchbury, a senior attack from Burlington, Ontario, who scored once and had two assists. “To come back from a four-goal [deficit] late in the game like that really brought a lot of confidence to our offense. We’re going to try to use that momentum and take it into next Sunday [versus Duke].
“We’re going against the No. 1 team in the country, but I think we are peaking at a good time right now. The train’s rolling. I think we’ve just got to keep it going.”
The visit from Duke will close the Spiders’ season-opening, four-game homestand. For the second consecutive game, Richmond played without coach Dan Chemotti unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols, according to the school. The Spiders were directed again by associate head coach/defensive coordinator Paul Richards. UR has not specified whether Chemotti's absence was related to a positive test or contact tracing.
Chemotti was virtually involved in game preparation for Towson's visit.
“We definitely miss hearing his voice and having his experience on the sideline to make adjustments and tweaks in the offense and all over the field,” said Lanchbury. “But [ultimately], that is our day, and we know what we have to do coming in.”
Said Richards: “I firmly believe [Chemotti] is the best coach in the country. You lose a guy like that, you’re going to feel it.”
Richards after Saturday’s win blamed himself for not having the Spiders focused coming out of halftime. Towson (2-3) outscored Richmond 7-1 in the third quarter.
“We talked earlier this week about how important the first five minutes of the second half were, and I don’t think we were ready to play quite as much,” Richards said. “We weren’t able to stop the bleeding there for a little bit.”
The Tigers scored seven unanswered goals in third quarter, going from a 5-2 halftime deficit to a 9-6 lead heading into the final quarter. Freshman Luke Grayum had three goals for UR. Senior Mitch Savoca scored twice, as did senior Kevin Todd.
“The resiliency of these guys was just unbelievable,” Richards said, speaking of the Spiders. “They stayed the course, they stayed level-headed, whether we were up or down, and they got it done.”
Richmond’s 0-2 start came against a pair of the nation’s top teams. UR opened with an 8-7 overtime loss to No. 10 Loyola before falling 14-9 to No. 2 North Carolina. Towson’s defeats were delivered by No. 6 Virginia and No. 1 Duke.
UR has not said when Chemotti will be cleared to return. A return to activity prior to Sunday’s meeting with Duke would allow him to coach against his alma mater.
