Spiders creep back in fourth quarter, sting Towson for first win

With three seconds left, Ryan Lanchbury launched the ball 100 feet in the air, a time-killing celebration shot.

Off to an 0-2 start for the first time since its inaugural season of 2014, and with No. 1 Duke on the horizon, the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team needed a win Saturday against Towson. The Spiders rebounded from a disheartening third quarter and outscored the Tigers 5-1 in the fourth to pick up an 11-10 victory at Robins Stadium.

Richmond (1-2), ranked No. 17, trailed 9-5 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

“It definitely hasn’t been our best start, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” said Lanchbury, a senior attack from Burlington, Ontario, who scored once and had two assists. “To come back from a four-goal [deficit] late in the game like that really brought a lot of confidence to our offense. We’re going to try to use that momentum and take it into next Sunday [versus Duke].

“We’re going against the No. 1 team in the country, but I think we are peaking at a good time right now. The train’s rolling. I think we’ve just got to keep it going.”