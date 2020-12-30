Spiders, Davidson spent night trading jabs until Blake Francis decked Wildcats

Sophomore Connor Crabtree, in his first season of eligibility at Richmond after transferring from Tulane, is out 10 to 12 weeks with a fractured right foot. Crabtree (10 mpg), who had two hip surgeries during his redshirt year, did not injure the foot on a play in a game or practice, according to UR. Gradually, the problem emerged.

Without Nick Sherod (knee, out for season), Gustavson, Crabtree and Andre Weir (recently chose to leave program), Richmond had nine available scholarship players. More playing time went to 6-foot freshman Isaiah Wilson.

Davidson coach Bob McKillop, in his 32nd season, was seeking his 600th victory. Spiders coach Chris Mooney is closing in on No. 300. He is 299-236 as a Division I coach (Air Force for one season, UR for 16).

No league team had taken more 3s, or hit more of them, than the Wildcats, who averaged 9.8 made 3s coming in. They stung Richmond inside with 6-10, 250-pound Austrian Luka Brajkovic, who scored 11 before halftime, when the teams were tied at 36.

The Wildcats converted one 3 – that by Brajkovic – in the opening 17:40.

Mooney projected many times that Burton will be the Spiders’ next great player, and Burton showed why here. Scoring on 3s and off the dribble, blocking shots and rebounding, Burton scored 11 first-half points.