Spiders, Davidson spent night trading jabs until Blake Francis decked Wildcats

DAVIDSON, N.C. – About 50 spectators were permitted into Davidson’s 4,300-seat Belk Arena for Richmond’s Wednesday night visit. Undeviating crowd noise was piped in, even during free-throw attempts.
That’s how most of the game went, with steady scoring from a pair of offensively talented, balanced teams and no major runs made or allowed. This sequence frequently repeated: Short-handed Richmond went ahead by four or five points, Davidson caught up, the Spiders countered.
And that's how it ended. Guard Blake Francis hit a 3 with 46 seconds left, and practically nothing on the shot clock, to give Richmond some late-game breathing room in an 80-74 win. Richmond led 75-72 when Francis' dagger landed.
Davidson led 2-0, and then not again until 9:10 remained the Wildcats went ahead 61-59. Their lead grew to five with 5:50 left, when all-around contributions from Richmond's Tyler Burton (18 points) and some defensive pressure allowed UR to regain momentum.
This was the A-10 opener for UR (7-2, 1-0 A-10), which was picked first in the league’s preseason poll. Davidson (5-4, 1-1 A-10) was projected seventh. Grant Golden led Richmond with 22 points, and Francis scored 16.
The Spiders played without their two top backcourt reserves. Junior Andre Gustavson (16 mpg) was unavailable because a groin injury. UR characterized his status as day-to-day.
Sophomore Connor Crabtree, in his first season of eligibility at Richmond after transferring from Tulane, is out 10 to 12 weeks with a fractured right foot. Crabtree (10 mpg), who had two hip surgeries during his redshirt year, did not injure the foot on a play in a game or practice, according to UR. Gradually, the problem emerged.
Without Nick Sherod (knee, out for season), Gustavson, Crabtree and Andre Weir (recently chose to leave program), Richmond had nine available scholarship players. More playing time went to 6-foot freshman Isaiah Wilson.
Davidson coach Bob McKillop, in his 32nd season, was seeking his 600th victory. Spiders coach Chris Mooney is closing in on No. 300. He is 299-236 as a Division I coach (Air Force for one season, UR for 16).
No league team had taken more 3s, or hit more of them, than the Wildcats, who averaged 9.8 made 3s coming in. They stung Richmond inside with 6-10, 250-pound Austrian Luka Brajkovic, who scored 11 before halftime, when the teams were tied at 36.
The Wildcats converted one 3 – that by Brajkovic – in the opening 17:40.
Mooney projected many times that Burton will be the Spiders’ next great player, and Burton showed why here. Scoring on 3s and off the dribble, blocking shots and rebounding, Burton scored 11 first-half points.
NOTES: The Spiders open their home A-10 schedule against St. Bonaventure (2-1, 0-1 A-10) Saturday at 5 p.m. in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Bonnies lost 63-57 Wednesday at Rhode Island (4-5, 1-1 A-10), which visits the Robins Center this coming Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Davidson plays at VCU (8-2, 1-0 A-10) Saturday at 2:30 on the NBC Sports Network.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor