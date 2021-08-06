Spiders DB Aamir Hall admirably negotiated learning curve, emerged as a freshman again

The first semester of his 2020-21 freshman year at the University of Richmond, Aamir Hall says he learned how to handle academics and college life as a student-athlete at UR. The second semester, he learned how to be a Division I football player, through game activity.
And now Hall is once again a Spiders freshman defensive back, having gained those experiences without losing a year of NCAA eligibility, care of an across-the-board allowance made by the governing body of college sports in response to the pandemic.
“I feel way more comfortable with the playbook, and then also having been with the strength-and-conditioning coaches,” Hall, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound cornerback from Baltimore, said of his football training. “It’s been great.”
The Spiders started preseason practice Friday at Robins Stadium, and Hall’s situation illustrates why coach Russ Huesman is glad Richmond played four spring-semester games when other FCS programs had fewer, or none. Hall played in all four games, and started three of them.
“He lived that experience out there in four games and it has made him a better player,” said Huesman, UR’s coach since December of 2016. “There’s probably a lot of guys like that. That really helped a lot.”
Hall finished the spring-semester season as Richmond’s fourth-leading tackler, and had a couple of pass break-ups as one of the Spiders’ top cover men, though he had never before played college football. His length - 6-2 is tall for a corner in any league - and aggressiveness stood out.
“When we got to the spring it really changed from me learning, to actually going out there and [gauging] my progress, how much I retained, at what level I could play from what I learned so far,” said Hall.
Two seasons in same year is unprecedented and demanding, but Hall said he was “blessed and humbled” to get the chance to play roughly one-third of a season in the spring without losing any eligibility. Richmond finished 3-1 with three COVID-related cancellations, and outside of the FCS spring playoff field.
“Leading into the spring, we wanted to compete, we wanted to win, we wanted to play in the playoffs, all those things," said Huesman. "But the most important thing in my mind coming into that spring season was getting a lot of people valuable reps and valuable playing time, and we did it.”
Hall starred as a wide receiver and defensive back through part of his time at Mount St. Joseph Catholic High School in Baltimore. That team had an abundance of quality receivers, according to Hall, which led to him becoming primarily a defensive back.
“I love the feeling of being able to compete and lock up receivers,” he said. “That’s my favorite part about it.”
The FCS spring-semester season put on display some players who showed capability of achieving at a higher level. Richmond lost another very talented freshman defensive back, Malik Mustapha, who entered the transfer portal following the spring season and ended up at Wake Forest. Louisville and Appalachian State were also interested.
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought about that yet,” said Hall. “I’m just focused on becoming the best player I can be here, and reaching my potential of what I can do here.”
Hall is projected to be one of the few Richmond freshmen who will be heavily involved when the Spiders begin their season Sept. 4, against visiting Howard.
“We do have an experienced team. We’ve got an older team. We’ll mix in some younger guys,” said Huesman, whose team was picked fourth in the CAA preseason poll. “You have to have experience to win.”
