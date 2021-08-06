Spiders DB Aamir Hall admirably negotiated learning curve, emerged as a freshman again

“When we got to the spring it really changed from me learning, to actually going out there and [gauging] my progress, how much I retained, at what level I could play from what I learned so far,” said Hall.

Two seasons in same year is unprecedented and demanding, but Hall said he was “blessed and humbled” to get the chance to play roughly one-third of a season in the spring without losing any eligibility. Richmond finished 3-1 with three COVID-related cancellations, and outside of the FCS spring playoff field.

“Leading into the spring, we wanted to compete, we wanted to win, we wanted to play in the playoffs, all those things," said Huesman. "But the most important thing in my mind coming into that spring season was getting a lot of people valuable reps and valuable playing time, and we did it.”

Hall starred as a wide receiver and defensive back through part of his time at Mount St. Joseph Catholic High School in Baltimore. That team had an abundance of quality receivers, according to Hall, which led to him becoming primarily a defensive back.

“I love the feeling of being able to compete and lock up receivers,” he said. “That’s my favorite part about it.”