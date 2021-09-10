Spiders defense intends to display sharp fangs after 'sloppy' season-opener

At the University of Richmond last Saturday, Howard was one for 11 on third downs. The Bison scored two touchdowns and nothing more. UR had three sacks and six other tackles for losses in 38-14 win.
All of that suggests defensive superiority the Spiders would like to replicate weekly. That’s not how Richmond’s defensive captain saw it.
“Being a fifth-year [player] on this defense, I’m extremely disappointed with our performance,” linebacker Tyler Dressler said Wednesday. “Looking back at the film, effort was very poor across the board. Our technique was not there at all, our discipline … all those things, they weren’t there.”
Fifth-year Richmond coach Russ Huesman, whose team ranks No. 25 in the FCS poll, is a former defensive coordinator, a self-described “defensive guy” who continues to remind his players “Get 'em on the ground!”
By Huesman’s count, the Spiders allowed Howard nine big plays, one of which was a 24-yard run up the middle for a score and another was a 64-yard catch-and-run off a slant reception by a tight end, who also scored.
“Missed assignments. We looked sloppy. Communication was horrible,” Huesman said. “We have to get that corrected or we’ll be a world of hurt here, and our guys know it.”
Howard, picked as the last-place finisher in the MEAC preseason poll, averaged 4.7 yards per rush and finished with 348 yards.
“Not everybody played bad. We had guys who played well on defense, no question about that,” said Huesman. “But it takes 11 guys playing defense to be really good. I hope these defensive guys understand the high expectations we have for them.
“We’ve got good players. We expect dominant performances from them. And when we don’t get it, kind of a little aggravated ... We’ve got to be better than that.”
All of Richmond’s defensive starters are back from the spring-semester season, during which the Spiders went 3-1.
“We expect a lot more of ourselves, especially [based on] the standard we set back in the spring,” said Dressler. “I take that on myself personally. We’re going to get it fixed. I can promise you guys that.”
Lehigh (0-1) visits Robins Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. A 2-0 start would be greatly welcomed by Richmond under any circumstances. It would seem particularly agreeable this season. The Spiders play at No. 12 Villanova, at Virginia Tech and host No. 3 James Madison in three of their next four games. That stretch is followed by a two-game road swing to Stony Brook and New Hampshire.
Against Villanova last Saturday, Lehigh committed six turnovers in a 47-3 loss. Villanova outgained the Mountain Hawks 506 yards to 139. UR wants to limit Lehigh in a comparable way because after the Howard game, “they weren’t thrilled with how that thing went," Huesman said of his defenders.
Note: According to the CAA, 17 ex-CAA players are on active NFL rosters, four are on injured reserve, 10 are on practice squads. Also, three head coaches are graduates of CAA schools – Buffalo’s Sean McDermott (William & Mary), Chicago’s Matt Nagy (Delaware) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (William & Mary).
