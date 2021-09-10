Spiders defense intends to display sharp fangs after 'sloppy' season-opener

“Not everybody played bad. We had guys who played well on defense, no question about that,” said Huesman. “But it takes 11 guys playing defense to be really good. I hope these defensive guys understand the high expectations we have for them.

“We’ve got good players. We expect dominant performances from them. And when we don’t get it, kind of a little aggravated ... We’ve got to be better than that.”

All of Richmond’s defensive starters are back from the spring-semester season, during which the Spiders went 3-1.

“We expect a lot more of ourselves, especially [based on] the standard we set back in the spring,” said Dressler. “I take that on myself personally. We’re going to get it fixed. I can promise you guys that.”

Lehigh (0-1) visits Robins Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. A 2-0 start would be greatly welcomed by Richmond under any circumstances. It would seem particularly agreeable this season. The Spiders play at No. 12 Villanova, at Virginia Tech and host No. 3 James Madison in three of their next four games. That stretch is followed by a two-game road swing to Stony Brook and New Hampshire.