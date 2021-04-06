Spiders defensive lineman Aidan Murray is no J.J. Watt, but hope springs eternal

He redshirted as a freshman in 2018, was in on 11 tackles as a reserve in 2019, and then didn’t play in 2020, when the Spiders and almost all other FCS teams canceled their seasons because of the pandemic. Murray was more than ready to play this spring.

“I’m not going to lie. It was getting kind of frustrating hitting our own guys and not really getting to see other people lined up across from you,” said Murray, a physics major who hopes one day to enter the mechanical engineering field. “I tried to take any reps I could and make sure I was getting the most out of it because it was more time to get better and do everything I could to help this team win.”

The Spiders (3-0, 3-0 CAA), ranked No. 12 in the FCS, opened the spring season with a victory over William & Mary on March 6, and then beat Elon twice. They’re scheduled to visit W&M (1-2, 1-2 CAA) Saturday afternoon, with Murray part of a mighty front seven that has helped UR limit opponents to averages of 15 points and 55 rushing yards.

“Gaining confidence was a big thing for me,” said Murray. “It was my first start against William & Mary and we hadn’t played in almost 500 days (469, to be exact). I was a little nervous going in. But being able to build up that confidence and have my teammates beside me getting better …