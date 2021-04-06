Spiders defensive lineman Aidan Murray is no J.J. Watt, but hope springs eternal

Among University of Richmond football players, there was no fight to secure the No. 99 jersey. This pleased Aidan Murray, who wanted those double-digits when he arrived at UR in 2018. He aspires to play like the most famous No. 99 in the NFL, defensive lineman extraordinaire J.J. Watt.
Before each Spiders game, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound Murray watches a 4:42 video package of Watts’ highlights, “Unstoppable." Murray, a redshirt sophomore, says the compilation helps him achieve his desired mindset. In one scene, Watt stretches before a game and screams to no one, and everyone, “All I know is, you mess with me, you’ve got problems! That’s all I know!”
An analyst in the 2016 video says of Watt, “He’s the most dominant person playing a position in football. You can move him inside, guards can’t block him. Move him outside, tackles and tight ends can’t handle him.”
Nobody is saying that about Murray at this stage of his college career, but the spring-semester season has provided him the opportunity to move in that direction. Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Colby Ritten has been inactive during the spring because of a knee injury, opening the door for Murray’s steady participation.
“This is a blessing,” said Murray, who considers Ritten and UR’s other veteran defensive linemen as mentors.
He redshirted as a freshman in 2018, was in on 11 tackles as a reserve in 2019, and then didn’t play in 2020, when the Spiders and almost all other FCS teams canceled their seasons because of the pandemic. Murray was more than ready to play this spring.
“I’m not going to lie. It was getting kind of frustrating hitting our own guys and not really getting to see other people lined up across from you,” said Murray, a physics major who hopes one day to enter the mechanical engineering field. “I tried to take any reps I could and make sure I was getting the most out of it because it was more time to get better and do everything I could to help this team win.”
The Spiders (3-0, 3-0 CAA), ranked No. 12 in the FCS, opened the spring season with a victory over William & Mary on March 6, and then beat Elon twice. They’re scheduled to visit W&M (1-2, 1-2 CAA) Saturday afternoon, with Murray part of a mighty front seven that has helped UR limit opponents to averages of 15 points and 55 rushing yards.
“Gaining confidence was a big thing for me,” said Murray. “It was my first start against William & Mary and we hadn’t played in almost 500 days (469, to be exact). I was a little nervous going in. But being able to build up that confidence and have my teammates beside me getting better …
“When I’m confident going in, I don’t think about issues with my steps, or my hands. It all just comes naturally and begins to flow. I really feel like I found that flow against Elon (on March 27).”
In the UR-W&M rematch, Tribe coach Mike London said Monday that his mobile quarterback, sophomore Hollis Mathis, may not be available because of injury. A Richmond win would push it closer to the 16-team FCS playoff field, with Murray growing along the way.
Watt started his college football career as a tight end at Central Michigan, and decided to transfer to Wisconsin as a walk-on. His story resonates with Murray, who was not a major recruit coming out of Ogdensburg, N.J., and because of Watt’s versatility as a pass-rusher, run-stopper, and all-around force.
“I want to be that type of player who sticks out in that way, that can make an impact on the game no matter where he is,” said Murray.
