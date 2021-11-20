Spiders demonstrate just enough field-stretching potency to top Tribe 20-17

WILLIAMSBURG – The University of Richmond's Joe Mancuso rolled right and William & Mary’s defense pursued so intently that UR receiver Leroy Henley was able to sneak unattended down the right sideline. His catch and run of 50 yards set up the Spiders’ first-half touchdown.
Richmond’s second-half touchdown came on a 47-yard slant reception by Jasiah Williams, all alone when he caught Mancuso’s pass and untouched on his path to end zone.
Those two plays illustrated the difference on Saturday between rivals that began playing in 1898. Richmond, with sixth-year senior Mancuso, demonstrated sufficient field-stretching, big-play potency to prevail. W&M, with true freshman Darius Wilson, lacked in that area.
Richmond won 20-17 to take the Capital Cup and the series lead 64-63-5. The Spiders (6-5, 4-4 CAA) won four consecutive games to close the season and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017.
"We were at 2-5, and at any point in that season, we could have quit," said UR linebacker Tyler Dressler, named the game's most valuable player after being involved in 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries. "To go on this winning streak and finish 6-5, the way were supposed to, I think that really just shows what type of team we are."
The Tribe (6-5, 4-4 CAA) finished with a winning season for the first time since 2015.
"It's been a tough year but at the same time, I'm very proud of this team," said W&M coach Mike London. "Proud of the resiliency. ... We want more."
The Tribe could have remained in contention for an FCS playoff spot with a victory and had a shot to do so in the final minutes.
The Tribe put together an 18-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard TD reception by Zach Burdick, cutting the UR lead to 20-17 with 2:33 left. William & Mary then recovered an onside kick and took over at its 46.
"Our mindset this entire year is you know we had to deal with adversity. We don't back down from any challenge," said Dressler.
Spiders defensive tackle Aidan Murray caught Wilson behind the line on fourth-and-1 at the Richmond 45 with 1:37 left.
"Tough loss, having a chance there and not executing," said London. "Richmond did a good job. They did what they were supposed to do. ... We just didn't do enough to get that fourth-down [conversion] and allow us to continue that drive."
UR coach Russ Huesman gave his players all of the credit for the winning streak. "They hung in there with us, they really did," he said. "They wanted to win, so pretty excited for our guys."
The 50-yard completion from Mancuso to Henley, followed by Aaron Dykes’ 6-yard touchdown run, highlighted a 97-yard scoring drive that allowed Richmond to take a 7-3 lead with 2:07 left in the first half. UR then forced a Tribe three-and-out and finished the second quarter with a 43-yard field goal from Jake Larson for a 10-3 halftime advantage.
W&M, which lost its last three, arrived as the CAA’s top rushing team (205 yards per game), and the Spiders limited that production, until the third quarter. The running of Bronson Yoder took the Tribe downfield and to W&M’s first TD. That cut UR’s lead to 13-10 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.
Apart from the running of Yoder (134 yards on 22 carries) and a few scrambles by Wilson (68 yards on 12 carries), the Spiders did what they intended to do: limit TDs.
"The game plan was stop the run," said Dressler. "They had a few shots, opportunities where they were able to capitalize on some big runs. But you know in the long run, I think our defense stepped up, we manned up, we were able to stop the run."
W&M was commonly in third-and-long and converted 4 of 17 of its third-down opportunities.
"I think for the most part, we held [the Tribe running game] in check," said Huesman.
The Mancuso-to-Williams TD gave Richmond a 20-10 lead with 10:07 left.
Huesman called that scoring play "huge. We were struggling a little bit. Aaron Dykes [80 rushing yards] was running the ball really well, but it was hard."
