Spiders demonstrate just enough field-stretching potency to top Tribe 20-17

"It's been a tough year but at the same time, I'm very proud of this team," said W&M coach Mike London. "Proud of the resiliency. ... We want more."

The Tribe could have remained in contention for an FCS playoff spot with a victory and had a shot to do so in the final minutes.

The Tribe put together an 18-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard TD reception by Zach Burdick, cutting the UR lead to 20-17 with 2:33 left. William & Mary then recovered an onside kick and took over at its 46.

"Our mindset this entire year is you know we had to deal with adversity. We don't back down from any challenge," said Dressler.

Spiders defensive tackle Aidan Murray caught Wilson behind the line on fourth-and-1 at the Richmond 45 with 1:37 left.

"Tough loss, having a chance there and not executing," said London. "Richmond did a good job. They did what they were supposed to do. ... We just didn't do enough to get that fourth-down [conversion] and allow us to continue that drive."

UR coach Russ Huesman gave his players all of the credit for the winning streak. "They hung in there with us, they really did," he said. "They wanted to win, so pretty excited for our guys."